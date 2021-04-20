Lari & Penati Petrinjska ul. 42A, 10000, Zagreb, Croatia

Mon - Fri 9am - 11pm Sat 12pm - 11pm

Lari & Penati Just a few minutes’ walk from Ban Jelačić Square, Lari & Penati is a local lunchtime favorite (if you don’t want to wait for a table, book ahead). Here, chef Igor Tomljenović serves a small but hyper-seasonal menu, featuring whatever is fresh at the market that day. Grab a seat in the sleek interior or out on the sidewalk terrace and dig into New York deli–inspired dishes such as Reubens and roast beef sandwiches, or more sophisticated options like homemade foie gras on toasted bread, and poached eggs with pancetta, wild asparagus, and burrata.