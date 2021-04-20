Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Lari & Penati

Petrinjska ul. 42A, 10000, Zagreb, Croatia
Website
| +385 1 4655 776
Lari & Penati Croatia

More info

Mon - Fri 9am - 11pm
Sat 12pm - 11pm

Lari & Penati

Just a few minutes’ walk from Ban Jelačić Square, Lari & Penati is a local lunchtime favorite (if you don’t want to wait for a table, book ahead). Here, chef Igor Tomljenović serves a small but hyper-seasonal menu, featuring whatever is fresh at the market that day. Grab a seat in the sleek interior or out on the sidewalk terrace and dig into New York deli–inspired dishes such as Reubens and roast beef sandwiches, or more sophisticated options like homemade foie gras on toasted bread, and poached eggs with pancetta, wild asparagus, and burrata.
By Anja Mutic , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Anna Su
over 6 years ago

Light bites and a friendly Croatian welcome

A charming little restaurant with a great wine selection and light bites. Soy and Orange glazed wings were on the menu when we visited as well as a selection of great sounding salads. The staff here are warm and friendly and even showed Oscar Chang behind the scenes while I enjoyed my meal on the terrace. Worth the stroll off the tourist path.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points