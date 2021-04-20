Lari & Penati
Petrinjska ul. 42A, 10000, Zagreb, Croatia
| +385 1 4655 776
Photo by www.almostlanding.com
Mon - Fri 9am - 11pm
Sat 12pm - 11pm
Lari & PenatiJust a few minutes’ walk from Ban Jelačić Square, Lari & Penati is a local lunchtime favorite (if you don’t want to wait for a table, book ahead). Here, chef Igor Tomljenović serves a small but hyper-seasonal menu, featuring whatever is fresh at the market that day. Grab a seat in the sleek interior or out on the sidewalk terrace and dig into New York deli–inspired dishes such as Reubens and roast beef sandwiches, or more sophisticated options like homemade foie gras on toasted bread, and poached eggs with pancetta, wild asparagus, and burrata.
over 6 years ago
Light bites and a friendly Croatian welcome
A charming little restaurant with a great wine selection and light bites. Soy and Orange glazed wings were on the menu when we visited as well as a selection of great sounding salads. The staff here are warm and friendly and even showed Oscar Chang behind the scenes while I enjoyed my meal on the terrace. Worth the stroll off the tourist path.