Lapa Rios Ecolodge Puntarenas Province, Puerto Jiménez, Costa Rica

Hiking through the jungle then staying in a treehouse in a rainforest The Corcovado National Park is one of the most wildly beautiful and isolated places I've visited. Flying along the coastline in a tiny plane, and dipping down low to look for jaguars in the mangroves was a thrilling experience. We stayed at Lapa Rios, an ecolodge located right in the rainforest, where you go to sleep with the faint sound of jungle insects and wake to the call of howler monkeys.