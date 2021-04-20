Ider River
East Asia
No, The River's Not CrookedThere aren't that many rivers in Mongolia but for some odd reason, every one of the handful of bridges we came across were crooked and in all the wrong directions. For some other odd reason, although every bridge was wide enough for us to drive over, we had to cross on foot to get the other side. We couldn't help but laugh under the circumstances! All in a week's journey across the Mongolia steppes!
A drive-about Mongolia is certainly a great but scary experience as what roads there are are not maintained and often one-lane with two-lane traffic with trucks coming the other way and who give no right-of-way.