Ider River East Asia

No, The River's Not Crooked There aren't that many rivers in Mongolia but for some odd reason, every one of the handful of bridges we came across were crooked and in all the wrong directions. For some other odd reason, although every bridge was wide enough for us to drive over, we had to cross on foot to get the other side. We couldn't help but laugh under the circumstances! All in a week's journey across the Mongolia steppes!