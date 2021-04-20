Where are you going?
Hook Lighthouse

Churchtown, Hook Head, Co. Wexford, Ireland
| +353 51 397 055
Hook Head Lighthouse Ireland

Sun - Sat 9:30am - 6pm

Hook Head Lighthouse

This 800-year-old structure is one of the oldest intact operational lighthouses in the world and during a tour here, you will hear not only how lighthouses have worked through the centuries, but also stories of the lighthouse keepers who lived in it and kept the beacon alight—from monks in its early days to those of more recent times, and lighthouse-adjacent stories like the one of the famous knight William Marshall and other characters from the region. You can also, course, enjoy magnificent sea views from top. There's a café, gift shop, and an excellent program of events for all the family.
By Yvonne Gordon , AFAR Local Expert

