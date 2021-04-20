Gans Bay
Gansbaai, 7220, South Africa
Jaws in 3DNo one would go with me - chickens - so I jumped on a bus in Cape Town to Gansbaaii, more specifically, Shark Alley, alone.
If you go, bring your Dramamine because the waves are more dangerous than the sharks. Bring your kahunas too because once out into the middle of the cold bay, the action begins immediately when the bloody chum is tossed in next to the boat.
Sharks are surface feeders, so the dorsal fins are close enough to touch. No touching, but you are soon ordered into the cage to get an underwater view.
Dropping into the cage is horrifying, but that's why you're there. You will sweat in freezing waters, and the shaking won't be from the chilly temperatures. But you'll also have a massive grin on your face that won't disappear for days. It's like being in your very own Shark Week episode.
I used Shark Direct, but there are many outfits out there. http://www.sharkdirect.co.za/