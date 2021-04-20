Gallery Oro
PR-201, Vieques 00765, Puerto Rico
Gallery Oro – Local Arts, Events & StudioReturning from an excursion to Playa Negra, we stumbled upon Oro, a gallery and store, that showcases mostly Puerto Rican artists and makers. A group show was exhibited in the main gallery, but for me the most interesting area was in the back, where artists share a large studio. I'm always fascinated to see the actual work spaces with drawings tacked on walls, paintings on easels, sculpture, jewelry and much more in various stages of completion.
The owner Sarah Patterson explained that her vision for Oro had been to create a creative community hub for the island, where artists could collaborate, inspire and support each other. In addition to functioning as gallery, store and studio, Oro can also be rented for events (up to 300 people). A rental unit has just been completed, so you can also book yourself a creative get-away, a self imposed artist residency ; )
Check https://www.facebook.com/orovieques/ and for events.
contact for more information:
oro.vieques@gmail.com
Hours:
Tue 12pm-4pm
Wed 11am - 5pm
Thu 11am - 5pm
Fri 11am - 5pm
Sat 11am - 5pm
A heartfelt thank you to Discover Puerto Rico (@DiscoverPuertoRico) for 3 days in beautiful Vieques and a fun stop-over in San Juan, Puerto Rico.