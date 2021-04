Fujiyama

Sunrise on Mt. Fuji The Japanese have a proverb: "He who climbs Mount Fuji once is a wise man, he who climbs it twice is a fool." And after doing so I understand why; and it's something you must do in your life. Standing on the top of Mt. Fuji makes you realize how incredibly small you are in the world. This is the inspiring and humbling site that greeted me after sunrise.