Fasil Ghebbi Gondar, Ethiopia

Ethiopian Emperors' Palace Ethiopia was never colonized like most African countries. Its royal lineage is its own and one of the remnants of Ethiopia's imperial rule is seen in the UNESCO World Heritage site of Fasil Ghebbi. The vast grounds include several castles and palaces that served as home to the Emperor and the court in the 17th and 18th centuries.



Walking through these open-air ruins, one can imagine the pounding horse hooves passing through to the stables, the proclamations read on high in the towers, and the court proceedings in the high-ceilinged castle rooms.