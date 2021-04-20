Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Fasil Ghebbi

Gondar, Ethiopia
Website
| +251 91 102 1308
Ethiopian Emperors' Palace Gondar Ethiopia

Ethiopian Emperors' Palace

Ethiopia was never colonized like most African countries. Its royal lineage is its own and one of the remnants of Ethiopia's imperial rule is seen in the UNESCO World Heritage site of Fasil Ghebbi. The vast grounds include several castles and palaces that served as home to the Emperor and the court in the 17th and 18th centuries.

Walking through these open-air ruins, one can imagine the pounding horse hooves passing through to the stables, the proclamations read on high in the towers, and the court proceedings in the high-ceilinged castle rooms.
By Kristin Zibell , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points