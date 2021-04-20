Elafonisos Elafonisos, Greece

Sit Back at one of Greece's Undiscovered Beaches People will tell you that the drive to Elafonisos island is just 30 minutes from Monemvasia but allow 45 to navigate the adventurous roads through small towns. Wait for the ferry that allows cars (there are two) and then take the road to the left that goes toward Simos Beach. The warm, bright blue water glitters like those 4th of July sparklers and, if you go in early October, you'll probably have it all to yourself.