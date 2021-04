Elafonisos

The first time going to Greece I was determined not to go to the typical islands I had already heard so much about. Summer 2011 we discovered a hidden jewel, Elafonissos. It is a very small island, just 20 square Km, off the southern tip of the "third finger" of the Peloponesse land mass. If you speak to the Greeks, theyll agree that its one of the most beautiful islands as it's what they consider a "virgin" island - not over-developed (yet), and more locals than tourists know about it. Crystal clear water and white beaches (Simos beach is a must!). And it's located just north of Crete which makes for a convenient day trip.