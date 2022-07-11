Divar Island
Board a ferry from Old Goa for the short crossing to Divar Island. With its single-lane roads that are virtually empty, the island is ideal for independent exploration. For years the government tried to persuade the residents of Divar to approve a bridge from the mainland. The locals resisted, however, and the island remains a quaint and traditional step back in time. Divar Island is not a typical tourist spot: There is one guest house, a few pubs, two bakeries, and a handful of restaurants that mostly cater to workers. The one exception to this tranquility comes in late summer, when Divar hosts Bonderam, a cultural festival that resembles Carnival. Otherwise, the island is an idyllic day trip overflowing with mangroves, grasslands, and old-world charm.