Lalibela Cookery School Lalibela, Ethiopia

Learn How Injera is Made at this Ethiopian Cooking School Any visitor to Ethiopia, or any Ethiopian restaurant, is familiar with the ubiquitous injera. Made from the indigenous tej wheat, this crepe is the plate, fork, and bread at most Ethiopian meals.



At the Lalibela Cookery School in the ancient capital of Lalibela, Ethiopia, you will learn, on a wood-fired stove, how to make injera and some of the complimentary lentil and chickpea curries and sautéed vegetables served with it.



Of course, after the cooking demonstration you will get to taste your creations and finish the meal with Ethiopian coffee.