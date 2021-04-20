Lalibela
The Sacred Stone Churches of Lalibela, EthiopiaThere are 11 churches in total at the UNESCO World Heritage site of Lalibela. Built in the 12th century by King Lalibela, these churches were and are a sacred pilgrimage site for Orthodox Christians in Ethiopia. Because these churches are still houses of worship and sites for ceremonies, one tours the complex with a guide and an assistant, who holds on to shoes during visits inside the church.
The most famous and well-preserved church is the Church of St. George. When walking toward this church, one sees only the cross-shaped roof interrupting a flat cliffside. Closer to it, it becomes evident that the free-standing, symmetrical church was shaped and dug out of the red rock. It's at that moment, one feels this site has justly deserved its "Eighth Wonder of the World" designation.