Chez Gégène

Racy Murals at a Guinguette

Look closely - there are some wild things going on in the murals at Chez Gegene! One of the sights from my story about guinguettes that ran in AFAR (link below). Guinguettes are riverside spots just outside of Paris where the Impressionist painters used to hang out. You can still go to one for a magical afternoon or evening of food, live music and dancing.



