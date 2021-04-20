Chez Gégène
162 Bis Quai de Polangis, 94340 Joinville-le-Pont, France
| +33 1 48 83 29 43
Sun 12pm - 6pm
Sat 8pm - 2am
Chez Gégène, the Grand Dame of Parisian Dance HallsChez Gégène: On the Marne, a full band fires up the crowd at this grande dame of guinguettes. 162 Bis Quai de Polangis, Joinville-le-Pont, 33/(0) 1-48-83-29-43.
Racy Murals at a Guinguette
Look closely - there are some wild things going on in the murals at Chez Gegene! One of the sights from my story about guinguettes that ran in AFAR (link below). Guinguettes are riverside spots just outside of Paris where the Impressionist painters used to hang out. You can still go to one for a magical afternoon or evening of food, live music and dancing.