Chez Gégène

162 Bis Quai de Polangis, 94340 Joinville-le-Pont, France
Website
| +33 1 48 83 29 43
Racy Murals at a Guinguette Joinville-le-Pont France
Sun 12pm - 6pm
Sat 8pm - 2am

Chez Gégène, the Grand Dame of Parisian Dance Halls

Chez Gégène: On the Marne, a full band fires up the crowd at this grande dame of guinguettes. 162 Bis Quai de Polangis, Joinville-le-Pont, 33/(0) 1-48-83-29-43.

This appeared in the June/July 2014 issue.

By Gayle Keck , AFAR Contributor

Gayle Keck
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago

Racy Murals at a Guinguette

Look closely - there are some wild things going on in the murals at Chez Gegene! One of the sights from my story about guinguettes that ran in AFAR (link below). Guinguettes are riverside spots just outside of Paris where the Impressionist painters used to hang out. You can still go to one for a magical afternoon or evening of food, live music and dancing.

