Cathedral of St. Anastasia

Široka ul. 24, 23000, Zadar, Croatia
Cathedral of St. Anastasia

The largest church in Dalmatia, the Roman Catholic Cathedral of St. Anastasia is on a tentative list for UNESCO World Heritage site status. It’s also at the top of Zadar’s tourist must-dos because of its bell tower. Begun in 1452, the tower wasn’t completed until 1894, when some details were added to the top. There’s a small entrance fee to go all the way up, where you’ll be rewarded with stunning views of the city and the sea beyond. Just know that the climb is not advised for those with vertigo, though there are three landing stages where you can rest in transit. Also note that, if you want to visit the church, rules prohibit bare shoulders and shorts, and it’s closed to tourists on Sundays.
By Gretchen Kelly , AFAR Local Expert

