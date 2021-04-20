Catedral de Ciudad Quesada Alajuela Province, Quesada, Costa Rica

Los Angeles de Costa Rica Off the tourist track in Costa Rica is a brilliant cemetery in the San Carlos region. The local cemetery sits atop a hill like a floating church over this bustling regional town. I was doing volunteer work there and begged my guide to take me there, even though he was hesitant. To get through the gates you have to go through one of the rougher arts of town.



But I had to see it. It teased me every day from above. Most of the tombs are made of large square white tiles, with a few painted baby blue peppered about. It was well worth the visit.