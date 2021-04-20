Where are you going?
Cape Cod

Barnstable County, MA, USA
Fishing Docks Barnstable Massachusetts United States
Cape Cod Sunset Barnstable Massachusetts United States
Fishing Docks

If you want to go somewhere with a nautical atmosphere then Cape Cod is perfect. There are countless harbors with boat-lined docks like this one. Whether you want to go on a whale watch, spend an afternoon on a fishing boat, or just paddle around calm waters on a kayak Cape Cod offers plenty of ways for you to get out onto the water.
By Brett Bogdan

Brett Bogdan
almost 7 years ago

Cape Cod Sunset

Beaches in Dennis, Massachusetts are not just fun places to be during the hottest time of the afternoon. Inspiring sunsets can also be seen here at the tail end of the day. Don't forget to charge your camera batteries for these moments.

