Bran Castle
Strada General Traian Moșoiu 24, Bran 507025, Romania
| +40 268 237 700
More info
Tue - Sun 9am - 6pm
Mon 12pm - 6pm
Dracula 'slept' here!A few years ago I was lucky enough to make a trip into Romania, away from Bucharest with a Romanian friend. We decided to do a bit of Dracula hunting, so ended up in the town of Bran, which is close to the castle. The castle does have links with Vlad, but nothing proves that Bram Stoker knew of the existence of the castle. Still it's an impressive fortress castle and the locals make the most of it, putting Drac on t-shirts, coffe mugs and even the Bran Taxi Company!
Oh, I added the bats in the photo!!