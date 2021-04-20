Where are you going?
Bourbon Steak

237 S Brand Blvd, Glendale, CA 91210, USA
Website
| +1 818-839-4130
Go Ahead And Indulge At Bourbon Steak Glendale California United States

More info

Sun 5:30pm - 9pm
Mon - Thur 5:30pm - 9:30pm
Fri, Sat 5:30pm - 10pm

As one of the nearly two-dozen restaurants under the direction of Michael Mina, Bourbon Steak Los Angeles is yet another instance of this alliterative chef’s talent for maximizing comfort in an upscale setting. Adjacent to the Americana at Brand juggernaut mall in Glendale, Bourbon Steak is a serene escape from the pedestrian buzz – you can walk to the stores, or leave them alone for another time. Inside, gray and navy shades mix with white and gold tones for a modern elegance that’s still casual enough for walk-ins.

With a menu comprised of seafood and, no surprise here, steak, it’s a good idea to come in hungry. Start with the garden kale salad dotted with candied pecans and blue cheese. Then, cut into an eight-ounce prime black angus rib cap with a side of black truffle mac ‘n’ cheese. It is tough, however, to keep from ordering the popular Maine lobster pot pie, which is brought to your table on a cart and carefully disassembled by a server on your plate. Truthfully, you wouldn’t be as happy if that golden crust, mixed with the sweet lobster cream and market vegetables, was rolled off to another table.

While you could save room for decadent treats like butterscotch toffee pudding, ask if another cart, this time, the one with booze, could make a stop near you. In keeping with the lead word in its name, this restaurant lets you taste and choose from a trio of bourbons that are shuffled with new bottles every few weeks. That would be quite a way to end a dinner.
By Kelly Dawson , AFAR Local Expert

