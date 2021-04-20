Beit el Tawlet
nahr street, jisr al hadid, chalhoub building 5th floor Mar Mikhael، Bayrut, Lebanon
| +961 76 472 465
Beit el TawletWhy we love it: A chic guesthouse that promotes local cuisine and culture
The Highlights:
- A commitment to celebrating Lebanese food and traditions
- Homemade breakfast and a great restaurant just downstairs
- A convenient location near Beirut’s main neighborhoods
The Review:
What started in 2004 as a small market aiming to promote family-owned farms and organic producers has grown into a major enterprise that celebrates regional Lebanese cuisine, culture, and hospitality. In addition to the (now large) Souk El Tayeb market, which is held in different locations around Beirut, the project includes a restaurant where a rotating selection of chefs showcase their hometown recipes; social and culinary programs; and a collection of guesthouses set in restored homes. Each guesthouse (or beit) is named for a different village or town and showcases that area’s traditions. The most recent addition is Beit El Tawlet, which in 2018 doubled its size to eight rooms.
Located in the buzzing and walkable Mar Mikhael neighborhood, Beit El Tawlet is comfortable and homey, with splashes of vintage, 70s-era furnishings and decor. Of the eight rooms, two have private balconies with sea views, and two have direct access to a terrace; all have private bathrooms (though in a couple of cases they’re across the hall). A central living room adds to the private residence feel, as does the hearty Lebanese breakfast served each morning either in your room or downstairs at the Tawlet restaurant (lunch and dinner can also be enjoyed here for an additional fee, as can cooking classes). The convenient location makes it easy to explore downtown and many of Beirut’s main neighborhoods—after which it’s nice to have a welcoming home waiting for you.