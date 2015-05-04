Upgrades Get an Upgrade

Article continues below advertisement
JetSmarter’s founder Sergey Petrossov says a scrum of start-ups like his are vying to get you—yes, you—onto a private jet.
Is flying private really becoming more affordable?
“Yes, if you imagine the annual fee as a monthly payment (about $700). Normally, chartering a top-tier jet from, say, New York City to Miami would cost between $16,000 and $30,000—get that flight with your annual fee and it’s a pretty amazing deal. Get six friends to join you and chip in, and it becomes so affordable, it’s absurd. If you just book one empty-leg jet a year, you’ve gotten your money’s worth.”
Who’s flying?
“Our goal is to democratize private air travel. Even a lot of wealthy people don’t fly private because they think it’s too expensive. But start-ups like ours are changing that. We had one college kid who broke up his membership fee onto two different credit cards and took eight empty-leg flights. His mind was blown. We’re bringing in people who could never, ever have imagined flying on a private jet.”
How do nonmoguls use JetSmarter?
“People are spontaneous when presented with the opportunity. They’ll take a vacation even if they weren’t planning on it. When we have, say, an empty leg to St. Maarten it’s literally gone within seconds; this happens on a daily basis. People will hop a plane and figure out the details when they get there.”
What is the flight of the future?
“One niche not being filled today is trips less than 500 miles, distances people would typically drive. If done right, flying could cost the equivalent of gas expenses on a car trip. Not to get all sci-fi, but I do think you’ll eventually see small planes arrive vertically in your driveway. Like the Jetsons.”
