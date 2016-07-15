Three Travel Stories That Will Change You Forever

We read travel stories to be inspired, to help stoke our inner longings to experience new cultures, to grow our knowledge about the world. The last few weeks have yielded powerful pieces that accomplish all of these objectives. Here are three that will stick with you for a while.

There’s no sugarcoating it: Laura Yan’s recent essay for Longreads.com is uncomfortable, unsettling, and disturbing. That’s what makes it so powerful. The story, titled “The Shaman,” details the author’s experience of being raped on an extended trip in Bolivia. It also reveals the inner conflict she endures from reconciling this horrible encounter with a lifetime of advocating on behalf of the empowerment traveling alone can offer women. Ultimately, despite pleas from many friends to return to the United States immediately, Yan writes about her decision to stay in South America, to keep traveling and exploring the world. Perhaps the best part of the essay is the short biographical tagline at the end—it states that the author lives in California and that she still travels alone.