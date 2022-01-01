Rebecca Walker has contributed to the global conversation about race, gender, power, and the evolution of the human family for three decades. Since graduating from Yale, she has authored and edited seven bestselling books on subjects ranging from intergenerational feminism and multiracial identity to Black Cool and ambivalent motherhood, and written dozens of articles on topics as varied as Barack Obama’s masculinity, the work of visual artist Ana Mendieta, and the changing configuration of the American family. Rebecca has written, developed and produced film and television projects with Warner Brothers, NBCUniversal, Amazon, HBO, and Paramount, and spoken at over four hundred universities and corporate campuses internationally, including Harvard, The Whitney Museum, and TEDx Lund. When Rebecca was 21, she co-founded the Third Wave Fund, which makes grants to womxn and transgender youth working for social justice.Rebecca has won many awards, including the Women Who Could Be President Award from the League of Women Voters, was named by Time Magazine as one of the most influential leaders of her generation, and continues to teach her masterclass, The Art of Memoir, at gorgeous and inspiring places around the world.