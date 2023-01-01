AAPI Hub Header
Celebrating Asian American Heritage Through Travel

Asian Americans make up just 7 percent of the United States’ population but have contributed incalculably to the nation through arts, culture, science, and technology, as well as civil rights activism.

In between 2000 and 2019, the Asian American population of the USA grew by 81 percent—from around 10.5 million people to 18.9 million, according to the Pew Research Center. Asian Americans are the fastest growing demographic in the country and, as a result, their myriad contributions to America’s cultural landscape, which manifest in world-class museums, outstanding dining experiences, exciting Chinatowns and Koreatowns in major cities, and talented women surfers who effortlessly ride legendary waves in Hawai‘i—it’s all an essential part of why it’s so exciting to visit America now.

However, Asian American people continue to face high levels of hate and discrimination. A 2022 study released by the National Asian Pacific American Women’s Forum revealed that 75 percent of women who identify as Asian American or Pacific Island Islander reported that they experienced racism in the past year. And that’s to say nothing of the uptick in violent hate crimes.

For Asian Pacific American Heritage Month (APAHM) this year, AFAR is celebrating the Asian American community with inspiring stories from chefs, business owners, and Jollibee enthusiasts. In this spread, you’ll find explainers on how to best enjoy Chinatowns and Koreatowns in major cities, chef recommendations of restaurants in cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Houston, talks with celebrities like Ronny Chieng, and a heartfelt essay on the merits of Chicken Joy and Texas. Read on for your comprehensive travel guide to Asian America.—Mae Hamilton

Signage of a popular fast food restaurant Jollibee in Antipolo City, Philippines.
Longreads
Why I—and So Many Filipinos—Travel Hundreds of Miles for Jollibee
Jollibee offers a comforting stop—and destination—for Filipinos who travel.
Japanese Village Plaza Mall filled with people.
Food + Drink
The Chefs’ Guide to Los Angeles’s Little Tokyo
Groceries at Nijiya. A bowl of ramen at Kouraku. Dinosaur eggs at Café Dulce. Here’s how to experience one of L.A.’s most popular neighborhoods according to Niki Nakayama and Carole Iida.
Vietnamese Buddhist temple, Teo Chew Temple, in Houston
Food + Drink
Chef Nikki Tran’s 5 Favorite Places to Eat in Houston’s Asiatown
There are an abundance of restaurants in Houston’s Asiatown. Chef Nikki Tran narrows it down with her five favorites.
A grafitti art piece in New York City that says "Chinatown."
History + Culture
6 Museums and Tours Where You Can Learn About Asian American History
From Wing Luke Museum in Seattle to a jeepney tour in L.A.’s Historic Filipinotown, here’s how to make the most out of APAHM this year.
As John Steinbeck once said, “Texas is a state of mind.”
Longreads
Anyhow, Texas, I Love You
The good, bad, ugly—and beautiful—things about Texas.
Sasami ta
People
Musician Sasami Shares Her Heart With California (and Maine, Vermont, Australia . . .)
The artist, producer, and composer has found home again but is also dreaming of distant destinations. And tacos.
An Insider’s Guide to Little Tokyo, Los Angeles
History + Culture
An Insider’s Guide to Little Tokyo, Los Angeles
Where to play, eat, shop, and stay in one of L.A.’s most bustling cultural hubs.
Comedian Ronny Chieng in Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. Courtesy Disney Plus
People
For Comedian Ronny Chieng, Travel Is a Chance to Reconnect With His Family
The comedian and star of “American Born Chinese” loves his mom and dad.
AFR090122_Chinatown_GraceYoung.jpg
Travel Inspiration
Award-Winning Activist Grace Young’s Guide to Manhattan’s Chinatown
There’s no place on Earth that Grace Young loves more than Manhattan’s Chinatown—here’s her guide to the iconic neighborhood.
BrandonJew-AFR090122_Chinatown_04.jpg
Food + Drink
Chef Brandon Jew’s 6 Favorite Places to Eat in San Francisco’s Chinatown
From har gow at Good Mong Kok Bakery to roast pork at Hing Lung, these are Brandon Jew’s favorite places to chow down in Chinatown.
New York Chinatown
In the Magazine
What Chinatown Means to America—and to Me
In the wake of a nationwide surge of anti-Asian hate crimes, writer Bonnie Tsui reflects on the resiliency of Chinatowns.
A group of eight ladies in hanbok dance and laugh.
History + Culture
The Best Places to Eat, Stay, and Live It Up in L.A.’s Koreatown
Everything you need to know to get the most out of the largest Koreatown in the world.
Orange County's Little Saigon is home to the world's largest population of Vietnamese people outside of Vietnam—the majority are from South Vietnam.
Travel Inspiration
Where to Eat, Shop, and Play in Orange County’s Little Saigon
Everything you need to know about one of Orange County’s most interesting neighborhoods.
A lion dance in the streets of Bangkok's Chinatown
Festivals + Events
Everything You Need to Know About Lunar New Year 2023
Firecrackers. Feasts. Red envelopes. There’s so much to love about this lively holiday.