Immerse Yourself in the Wild Natural Beauty of Finland and Iceland

Take a trip through Iceland and Finland, two countries with a track record of exploring the potential of wild, untamed nature and offering eco-friendly options for travelers. You’ll enjoy natural wonders in both countries, from Iceland’s cascading waterfalls and ancient volcanoes to Finland’s wide plateaus, lakes, and local Sámi culture. There may be opportunities to see the northern lights in both countries, depending on the time of year, and all along the route, the chance to immerse yourself in the extraordinary power of nature. For more help navigating the Nordic regions, turn to 50 Degrees North.