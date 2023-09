Immerse Yourself in the Wild Natural Beauty of Finland and Iceland

Start your day at Hotel St George with a breakfast of homemade yogurt, cold cuts, and freshly baked bread for energy to explore Helsinki’s many cultural attractions on foot. At the National Museum of Finland you can learn about Finnish history and culture; the UNESCO World Heritage site, Suomenlinna Sea Fortress , is on an island just outside the city; the white marble Helsinki Cathedral is a sight to behold; and Market Square offers many food stalls to peruse. As you wander, you’ll find little pockets of green spaces, a view of the sea, and sometimes both throughout the city.In the afternoon take a dip in the Allas Sea Pool , a floating pool complex with saunas in the harbor that locals use like a playground. Or visit Löyly , a sauna complex and restaurant by the sea where you can swim and eat sustainably caught local fish and organic food on the deck. It’s a great place for lunch, people-watching, and design fans alike.To extend your stay, consider attractions that meet Visit Helsinki’s sustainability criteria , including the Helsinki Art Museum , art museum Amos Rex , Alvar Aalto-designed Finlandia Hall , and city library Oodi Next, take the 1.5-hour flight from Helsinki to Ivalo in Finnish Lapland and pick up your rental car to delve into Finnish nature in the far north of Europe. Head to Javri Lodge and walk in the surrounding area, go for a scenic drive, or simply relax and enjoy the peaceful atmosphere of the Finnish wilderness right on your doorstep. Dine at the lodge’s gourmet restaurant and look up for a chance to see the Northern Lights at night.