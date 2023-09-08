Freedom to Roam in Finnish Lakeland, Swedish Lapland, and the Norwegian Fjords

Travel across the landscapes of Finnish Lakeland, Swedish Lapland, and the Norwegian fjords, immerse yourself in the local lifestyle and Sami culture, and experience the power of Nordic nature. You’ll visit the Nordic cities of Helsinki, Bergen, Stavanger, and Kiruna and explore the landscape through engaging activities. It’s a trip filled with the joy of friluftsliv, the Nordic concept of life in the open air, and under-the-radar destinations in Northern Europe. And you can always turn to 50 Degrees North for tours and Nordic expertise.