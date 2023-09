Freedom to Roam in Finnish Lakeland, Swedish Lapland, and the Norwegian Fjords

Fly via Stockholm to Bergen , Norway and check into the Bergen Børs Hotel , located in the former stock exchange building a short walk from the city’s historic harbor. Its gourmet Michelin-starred restaurant, Bare , is a good choice for dinner.An option is to spend the day in Bergen and hike up one of the city’s seven mountains, Mount Fløyen for panoramic views of the city and the start of the fjord. Take the classic Fløibanen funicular down and explore the Bryggen area , a UNESCO World Heritage site of colorful warehouses, now a central cultural area.For those who choose to skip Bergen, drive to Hardangervidda National Park , known for its incredible natural beauty and roaming wildlife. The 2.5-hour journey takes you along mountain scenery, fjord-side roads, and across the top of the Hardangerfjord , with the chance to fish crystal-clear streams or hike along the way—or even ski, depending on the time of year.The Hardangerviddahallen is the best place to eat in the area, with a Norwegian buffet, mountain trout, and reindeer steak on offer. Stay overnight at Hotel Ullensvang , a hotel among apple orchards with fjord views. It’s a convenient base for more hiking and features a long indoor-outdoor swimming pool with a backdrop of the mountains.In the evening, enjoy dinner at one of the local restaurants or at the spaceship-like Iris restaurant, floating in the middle of the Hardangerfjord, where dishes feature seafood and salmon.