Savor Nordic Food in Iceland, Sweden, and Denmark

Delicious Nordic cuisine awaits as you embark on a gastronomic journey of what’s among the most dynamic and sustainable gastronomic regions of Europe in the Nordic countries. This itinerary starts in Iceland, where you’ll taste Michelin-starred food with views of a lava field, before heading to Sweden for seasonal dishes and dining in a castle in Denmark. Want more help booking your epic Nordic adventure? Let 50 Degrees North be your guide.