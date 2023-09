Savor Nordic Food in Iceland, Sweden, and Denmark

Arrive at Keflavík Airport and spend the first day exploring the UNESCO Global Geopark, the Reykjanes Peninsula . Witness the beauty of Reykjanes lighthouse and the bubbling mud pools of the Gunnuhver and Brimketill geothermal areas. This region is still volcanically active so be sure to stick to the path—you may even be able to walk to the recent eruption site at Mt Fagradalsfjall where the lava is still warm.Savor a classic Icelandic lunch of either lobster soup or fish and chips at Bryggjan in Grindavík, a small fishing town on the peninsula, before heading to the Blue Lagoon . Care for your skin with a face mask and float in the 100-degree, mineral-rich waters.Your evening meal is steps away at the Michelin-starred restaurant Moss for modern Icelandic dishes by head chef Aggi Sverisson, using local and seasonal ingredients with vegan options available.Stay at Silica Hotel , a 10-minute walk away, where Nordic-designed rooms have views of volcanoes and lava fields. If you’re lucky, you might see the Northern Lights , typically visible in Iceland between September and April.