Volcanoes, Zip Lines, and a Real-Life Jungle Cruise: What to Do with Kids in Costa Rica

Costa Rica is a small country—West Virginia, as a point of comparison, is 5,000 square miles larger. And yet it manages to fit a lot of adventure and nature within its borders; around a quarter of its territory is protected as part of the national park system. On an Adventures by Disney week-long Costa Rica itinerary, you’ll see the country in all its natural diversity, from volcanic peaks to coral reefs.

Along this Costa Rican odyssey, Adventures by Disney will immerse you in the region’s beauty and culture with active, hands-on authentic experiences, like zip-lining through a rainforest and visiting a working cacao farm. You’ll also have opportunities to spot toucans flying overhead and relax on the golden beaches of the Pacific Coast.

The itineraries are suitable for travelers of most ages—from kids to grandparents. If there’s an activity that might be a little overwhelming for some (like whitewater rafting or zip-lining), Disney provides gentler alternatives (a low-key float trip, hanging bridges). Each day, as you set out to explore Costa Rica, you’ll find that every logistic has been handled by your two Adventure Guides. They’re not only knowledgeable but also entertaining storytellers, eager to share insights about Costa Rica’s natural highlights.