Immerse Yourself (and Your Family) in Italy’s Most Magical Cities

Day 5

Florence

In 1350, Florence was an unremarkable town of some 25,000 people. If it was known at all, it was as a modest center of wool production. At the beginning of the 15th century, that would all begin to change. The city would become famous as the home of philosophers, writers, and many artists who worked here for all or part of their careers, enjoying the patronage of the ruling Medici family. Ghiberti, Vasari, Titian, and Botticelli are just a few of the people who walked the streets you will explore today. The most famous of them all, however, was Michelangelo. Just as his frescoes in the Sistine Chapel are among Rome’s most famous works, seeing his statue of David is a highlight of a visit to Florence.Adventures by Disney will arrange a timed visit so you can skip the long lines when you visit the Galleria dell’Accademia to visit David, and afterwards you’ll explore Florence on foot. You’ll see the Duomo—with its famous dome by Filippo Brunelleschi—and the Baptistry, one of the city’s oldest buildings and an influence on Renaissance architects, who admired its elegant design. You’ll stop at several piazzas and cross the Ponte Vecchio, a bridge spanning the Arno that’s famous for the jewelers located, to this day, in small stores atop it.Florence has an abundance of restaurants, and your Adventure Guide is ready to offer recommendations, from casual eateries to white-tablecloth restaurants. You may want to try some of the city’s signature dishes, like Florentine beefsteak, tagliatelle with mushrooms, pappardelle with wild boar. While you can find gelato everywhere in Italy, Florence is where it was invented, so sampling it here counts as a must.In the afternoon, rejoin your group for a VIP tour of the Palazzo Vecchio. Construction of the palace began in 1299, and it was long a fortification intended to protect the city’s residents. It would later serve briefly as the seat of the Medici family, before they moved into the larger Palazzo Pitti on the opposite side of the Arno. Even later than that, it was the seat of the Italian government for six years in the 19th century, when Florence was the capital of the Kingdom of Italy. It houses works by Michelangelo, Vasari, and Botticelli, and the tour also includes an opportunity for kids to dress up in period costumes for photos.You’ll have the rest of the day to explore this captivating city on your own.