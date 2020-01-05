Experience 4 Countries in 8 Days on This Kid-Friendly Danube River Cruise

Day 1

Board Your Ship

Your Adventures by Disney cruise starts today in the Bavarian town of Vilshofen, to the northeast of Munich. (If you arrived a day early and spent the night in Munich, a coach transfer from your hotel to the port at Vilshofen is included). You’ll have an opportunity to explore its charming old town, near the waterfront, and then join in an Oktoberfest celebration—no matter what time of year. A live oompah band and Bavarian dancers will help you begin your vacation on the right note as you lift a mug of local beer or apple cider.



Your home for the next week will be the AmaLea, a new 78-stateroom ship inspired by the autumn harvest in Europe as well as luxury yachts. Details—like pops of color to the rustic wooden floors and a glass-enclosed show kitchen in the Chef’s Table dining room—create an environment that’s both warm and sophisticated. Though the AmaLea has the intimacy of a small ship, it still boasts many amenities: a heated pool, a massage and hair salon, and a Main Lounge with nightly performances.



After getting settled in your stateroom, you’ll meet some of your fellow travelers at dinner tonight, as you begin your journey down the Danube.