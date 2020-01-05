Experience 4 Countries in 8 Days on This Kid-Friendly Danube River Cruise

Vienna, famous for its music, pastries, and palaces, is your next stop as you make your way down the Danube. The capital of Austria was once the seat of the Hapsburgs and the capital of the vast Austro-Hungarian empire, which long ruled over much of central Europe. While the empire is gone, the city is still filled with the museums and monuments constructed when it was at its peak.
With just one day to see this historic capital, this morning’s panoramic tour will cover many of the highlights, including the Ringstrasse, the grand boulevard that encircles the city’s historic heart and is lined with beautiful late 19th- and early 20th-century palaces and civic buildings. You’ll also see some of the sites associated with Vienna’s most famous cultural figures: Mozart, Haydn, and Freud, among others. Afterwards, you’ll visit another UNESCO World Heritage site, the Schönbrunn Palace
. The seat of Hapsburgs is in the center of Vienna, and the palace is perhaps better described as “palaces,” with new buildings and halls added over the centuries. Its gardens, and especially its Baroque structures, are a fascinating glimpse of a vanished empire and the ruling dynasty that shaped much of European history.
While admiring portraits of royals and historic artifacts is appealing to many, it can sometimes feel like a chore to some younger travelers. But Adventures by Disney knows how to make historic sites engaging, even for skeptical kids. At the Schönbrunn, that includes an opportunity to dress up in historic costumes, a visit to the palace’s Children’s Museum, a private marionette show, and a strudel-making demonstration.
Get lunch in Vienna—perhaps trying the city’s signature dish, wiener schnitzel—or head back to the ship. The open-air Naschmarkt has dozens of restaurants to choose from if you want to eat in the city. In the afternoon, take a bike ride to Klosterneuburg Abbey, just to the north of Vienna, or explore on your own. The 900-year-old abbey is as famous for its collection of masterpieces as it is for its historic architecture. If you choose instead to visit Vienna on your own, there’s no shortage of world-class museums and charming neighborhoods to explore.
After dinner on the ship, evening excursions include visiting a traditional wine tavern, where you can enjoy a glass or two of local wines paired with bar snacks and a live music performance. Alternatively, head back to the Schönbrunn Palace for a Mozart concert in an incomparable setting.