Plan the Ultimate 8-Day Desert Wellness Journey

Creeks, craters, and desert winds have carved the stone of Arizona into awe-inducing landscapes. This eight-day itinerary inspires and empowers travelers looking for tranquility and renewal. Discover how the Grand Canyon State helps visitors align their bodies and minds, from cliff dwellings and red rock vortices to stargazing and spa treatments.
Day 1:Go Forest Bathing Among Flagstaff’s Ponderosa Pines
If you’re flying into Flagstaff Pulliam Airport (FLG), rent a one-way car. Then, head directly downtown to French-inspired Forêt for a seared brioche, followed by an affogato with olive oil gelato. Chef-owner Sam Greenhalgh was a 2024 James Beard Award-semifinalist for Best Chef: Southwest for this charming café he launched with his mother, Natasha Greenhalgh. Expect playful twists on classics, like crispy pork cheek in the breakfast burrito.
Next, drive to Walnut Canyon National Monument to shinrin-yoku (the Japanese art of “forest bathing”) among the world’s most extensive Ponderosa pine woodland. Then, explore ancient cliff dwellings along the .9-mile Island Trail. More than 800 years ago, the northern Sinagua (possibly the ancestors of the Hopi people) chiseled shelters into the limestone cliffs. A paved trail weaves among 25 chambers but isn’t suitable for mobility-challenged travelers due to stairs and steep canyon terrain.
Go slow to truly drink in the sights on this trail, which can be strenuous for visitors not acclimatized to 7,000 feet above sea level. Make sure to engage all your senses as you take in the pine-scented breeze, the rustle of agave leaves, and the fine grain of the Coconino sandstone. Take special note of the “desert varnish,” a natural patina formed by minerals that helps carved petroglyphs stand out.
Archaeology buffs should continue another 30 miles north to Wupatki National Monument to wander among the scarlet ruins of an early 1100s pueblo, including a ballcourt and natural blowhole. Or head 30 miles northeast to the Roden Crater, where artist James Turrell transformed a 600-foot-tall cinder cone into a naked-eye observatory designed to alter perceptions of the solar expanse.
This route takes you into the Painted Desert, a series of mesas layered with dramatic pink, orange, and purple striations. It also includes the longest stretch of the original Historic Route 66 All-American Road.
Check into the retro-futurist Americana Motor Hotel, harkening back to Route 66’s heyday. Enjoy the hammocks, lawn games, fire pit, heated pool, bikes, and telescopes at this updated 1962 property. Its playful aesthetic evokes nostalgia with disco balls, bold colors, and geometric graphics, but the hotel still has modern conveniences like EV chargers and a dog wash station.
Day 2:Meditate at the Meteor Crater
Check out the U.S.’s largest and best-preserved meteor crater, a National Natural Landmark. Over 50,000 years ago, a 150-foot-wide hunk of iron-nickel crashed into the gently rolling countryside with roughly the force of 150 atomic bombs. It left behind a hole measuring 550 feet deep and almost a mile wide. Entrance includes access to an air-conditioned viewing area, outdoor observation decks, and guided tours along the rim.
Return to freshen up at the Americana Motor Hotel before dining at Atria, led by chef Rochelle Daniel, a Phoenix native, 2022 James Beard Award semifinalist, and a finalist on Chopped Grill Masters. Set in the heart of historic downtown Flagstaff, this farm-fresh restaurant serves dishes like charcoal-roasted branzino and caramelle (similar to small, candy-shaped ravioli) with white beans, prosciutto, and crispy artichokes.
Before heading back, have a drink at the Museum Club, a taxidermy display–turned–honky-tonk. Or enjoy exceptional wine and great views of downtown at cozy FLG Terroir, which has 500 labels, cocktails, Belgian beers, and house-made sodas.
Days 3–4See Sedona’s Red Rocks
Check out, then take the State Route 89A south, about 30 minutes, to Sedona. Just outside Flagstaff, the road descends through spectacularly scenic switchbacks into Oak Creek Canyon, often described as a more petite Grand Canyon. Pause for photos of the crimson cliffs and to hike and splash in gin-clear swimming holes.
Stop for lunch at lush, shady Indian Gardens, a counter-service restaurant serving wraps, soups, salads, and sandwiches. At nearby Grasshopper Point, try a cold plunge and snap pics at the Midgely Bridge Observation Site, where wide-angle shots can capture the landscape’s grandeur.
Red rock also creates stunning formations in Sedona, from buttes to lofty escarpment walls. Many visitors believe the area teems with swirling energy centers called vortexes, which can trigger spiritual and healing benefits.
Seek out this wellness boost at Red Rock Scenic Byway stops like Cathedral Rock and Chapel of the Holy Cross, a striking bit of 1950s architecture cleaving into the mountainside that’s an active Catholic church. Or book an off-road Jeep tour with Pink Adventure Tours (we recommend its Broken Arrow option) or a private shamanic experience with Red Earth Adventures.
Check into a creek-side cottage at L’Auberge de Sedona, sheltered by sycamore trees. This elegant property can help soothe any aching muscles with sunrise yoga, a sound bath or Qigong meditation, and spa treatments like a chakra-balancing massage.
For dinner, turn to the Table at Junipine, a 2023 James Beard Award semifinalist. Its seasonal menu stars ethically sourced and freshly foraged ingredients, such as manzanita berries, ocotillo berries, and barrel cactus fruit. Chefs Brett Vibber and Jaren Bates craft these into hearty dishes like saffron-wild mushroom risotto and Iberico pork musubi with spruce-vinegar sushi rice and house-made pickled apple.
On your second day, continue soaking in the vortices’ energy and the beauty of the Coconino National Forest. Get a psychic reading at Sedona’s Center for the New Age and check out the sacred spaces of the Amitabha Stupa and Peace Park.
Days 5–6:Stay at a Spa Resort
Head south for about 1.5 hours to check into Civana Wellness Resort & Spa outside Scottsdale. From meditation on the yoga lawn to the Watsu (water shiatsu) pool, this property fosters harmony at every turn—and allows alcohol.
The Aqua Therapy Circuit helps heal the body and calm the mind. “Take the waters” there, then enjoy spa treatments such as a medicine garden body scrub or Sonoran Sea facial, complete with responsibly sourced crystals.
Dig into a predominantly plant-based menu at Seed Café + Market with smoothies, grab-and-go items, and a fresh juice bar with organic coffee. After sunset, turn to Terras, a restaurant serving a rainbow of fresh, sustainable foods.
While Civana offers day passes, we recommend a two-night stay to downshift and fully immerse in the resort’s tranquility.
Days 7–8:Go Stargazing at Kitt Peak National Observatory
Go to Kitt Peak National Observatory 180 miles south to admire celestial bodies or enjoy a private stay as a visiting astronomer, assisted by a telescope operator.
Another lodging option is the JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort & Spa, where serenity begins each morning with guided trail walks and the Mitákuye Oyás’iŋ tradition, a Lakota ritual to greet the world and set intentions. Then visit the Hashani Spa for an Arizona copper peptide facial with prickly pear and white sage toners, a native Sonoran aloe and jojoba mask, and Sedona red mud, rich in skin-firming antioxidants.
As the sun slides behind the mountains, savor a complimentary artisanal tequila toast, then dine on Salud’s terrace beside a firepit or traditional chiminea (fired clay oven with a bulbous body). Or turn to the hotel’s Sonoran trattoria Passaggio for mesquite focaccia, pepita pesto rigatoni, and herb-crusted lamb rack with blackberry gastrique (sweet and sour sauce). On your final day, fly out of Tucson International Airport (TUS) or drive home.
