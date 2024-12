Plan the Ultimate 8-Day Desert Wellness Journey

If you’re flying into Flagstaff Pulliam Airport ( FLG ), rent a one-way car. Then, head directly downtown to French-inspired Forêt for a seared brioche, followed by an affogato with olive oil gelato. Chef-owner Sam Greenhalgh was a 2024 James Beard Award-semifinalist for Best Chef: Southwest for this charming café he launched with his mother, Natasha Greenhalgh. Expect playful twists on classics, like crispy pork cheek in the breakfast burrito.Next, drive to Walnut Canyon National Monument to(the Japanese art of “forest bathing”) among the world’s most extensive Ponderosa pine woodland. Then, explore ancient cliff dwellings along the .9-mile Island Trail . More than 800 years ago, the northern Sinagua (possibly the ancestors of the Hopi people) chiseled shelters into the limestone cliffs. A paved trail weaves among 25 chambers but isn’t suitable for mobility-challenged travelers due to stairs and steep canyon terrain.Go slow to truly drink in the sights on this trail, which can be strenuous for visitors not acclimatized to 7,000 feet above sea level. Make sure to engage all your senses as you take in the pine-scented breeze, the rustle of agave leaves, and the fine grain of the Coconino sandstone. Take special note of the “desert varnish,” a natural patina formed by minerals that helps carved petroglyphs stand out.Archaeology buffs should continue another 30 miles north to Wupatki National Monument to wander among the scarlet ruins of an early 1100s pueblo, including a ballcourt and natural blowhole. Or head 30 miles northeast to the Roden Crater , where artist James Turrell transformed a 600-foot-tall cinder cone into a naked-eye observatory designed to alter perceptions of the solar expanse.This route takes you into the Painted Desert, a series of mesas layered with dramatic pink, orange, and purple striations. It also includes the longest stretch of the original Historic Route 66 All-American Road Check into the retro-futurist Americana Motor Hotel , harkening back to Route 66’s heyday. Enjoy the hammocks, lawn games, fire pit, heated pool, bikes, and telescopes at this updated 1962 property. Its playful aesthetic evokes nostalgia with disco balls, bold colors, and geometric graphics, but the hotel still has modern conveniences like EV chargers and a dog wash station.