Where to Eat, Drink, and Unwind in Southern Arizona

After arriving at TUS airport, rent a car or take the complimentary shuttle to Canyon Ranch , an integrative wellness resort. (If you prefer a golf resort, consider Ventana Canyon Club and Lodge .)At Canyon Ranch, guests customize their itineraries, choosing among more than 1,500 expert-led services. Expect everything from hikes to ropes courses, aerial Pilates, intuitive archery, and even a massage treatment that starts in a hydrotherapy tub before shifting to a steam room, where the therapist walks barefoot on the client’s back.Healthy eating can still be happy eating—a core tenet of the resort’s philosophy. Chefs and nutritionists unite to serve flavorful, sustainable, whole food with an array of vegan and gluten-free options. Start the day with a roasted poblano chile relleno, lunch on a lean meatball grinder, and then end the day with scallops on a black rice pilaf with roasted carrot puree. The resort has won three Michelin keys, the organization’s highest honor.Canyon Ranch doesn’t sell or serve alcohol, but visitors may consume it in their rooms. Many of these are adobe casitas with private patios, southwestern tiles, Mascioni linens, and the Ranch’s paraben- and sulfate-free toiletries line.On day three, check out and head to brunch at Tucson’s 5 Points , open Thursday to Monday. Fill up on seasonal delights like seared banana bread and huevos rancheros, then stroll around nearly 20 blocks of brightly painted adobe row houses in Barrio Viejo Browse the nearby eclectic, independent shops at Mercado San Agustín and the MSA Annex , built from industrial shipping containers. Refuel at Westbound , a bar and bottle shop serving mezcal hot toddies and local spirits like Whiskey Del Bac.Then, keep the gourmet goodness going with dinner at Tito & Pep , a 2022 James Beard Award semifinalist for Best Chef: Southwest. The restaurant excels equally at vegetarian shared plates—like charred broccoli with pickled chiles—and heartier fare like mesquite-grilled pork chops.