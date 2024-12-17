Where to Eat, Drink, and Unwind in Southern Arizona

Experience the best of southern Arizona elegance and relaxation with this eight-day itinerary, from urban pleasures to a celebrated dude ranch and world-famous health resort. The route offers a taste of Tucson’s boutiques and UNESCO City of Gastronomy flavors. Then, it tours some of the area’s best sights, vineyards, and adventures.
Days 1–3:Wellness and Relaxation in Tucson
After arriving at TUS airport, rent a car or take the complimentary shuttle to Canyon Ranch, an integrative wellness resort. (If you prefer a golf resort, consider Ventana Canyon Club and Lodge.)
At Canyon Ranch, guests customize their itineraries, choosing among more than 1,500 expert-led services. Expect everything from hikes to ropes courses, aerial Pilates, intuitive archery, and even a massage treatment that starts in a hydrotherapy tub before shifting to a steam room, where the therapist walks barefoot on the client’s back.
Healthy eating can still be happy eating—a core tenet of the resort’s philosophy. Chefs and nutritionists unite to serve flavorful, sustainable, whole food with an array of vegan and gluten-free options. Start the day with a roasted poblano chile relleno, lunch on a lean meatball grinder, and then end the day with scallops on a black rice pilaf with roasted carrot puree. The resort has won three Michelin keys, the organization’s highest honor.
Canyon Ranch doesn’t sell or serve alcohol, but visitors may consume it in their rooms. Many of these are adobe casitas with private patios, southwestern tiles, Mascioni linens, and the Ranch’s paraben- and sulfate-free toiletries line.
On day three, check out and head to brunch at Tucson’s 5 Points, open Thursday to Monday. Fill up on seasonal delights like seared banana bread and huevos rancheros, then stroll around nearly 20 blocks of brightly painted adobe row houses in Barrio Viejo.
Browse the nearby eclectic, independent shops at Mercado San Agustín and the MSA Annex, built from industrial shipping containers. Refuel at Westbound, a bar and bottle shop serving mezcal hot toddies and local spirits like Whiskey Del Bac.
Then, keep the gourmet goodness going with dinner at Tito & Pep, a 2022 James Beard Award semifinalist for Best Chef: Southwest. The restaurant excels equally at vegetarian shared plates—like charred broccoli with pickled chiles—and heartier fare like mesquite-grilled pork chops.
Day 4:Explore the Wine Country of Arizona
Start south towards the heart of Arizona’s wine country, but pause at Mission San Xavier del Bac on Tohono O’odham lands. Admire the white-stucco Byzantine and Moorish architecture that earned this National Historic Landmark its nickname, the “White Dove of the Desert.”
Continue about an hour to Los Milics Vineyards, set on 20 acres of grassland cradled by the Mustang Mountains. The sun, terroir, and big day-to-night temperature swings nourish all-star vintages such as syrah and tempranillo, but also lesser-known varietals like vranac, an ancient, black-skinned fruit native to Montenegro. Pair a tasting with small plates like croque monsieur and beet salad with beluga lentils, goat cheese, and blood oranges.
Then, settle into one of the property’s nine casitas. The open modern design includes a workspace wall that converts to a king-sized bed with the push of a button.
Before retiring for the night, dine on-site at the Biscuit, where chef Ana Borrajo pairs the vineyard’s wines with seasonal cuisine. Expect simple, rustic flavors, like burrata with roasted leeks and chilindron—a Spanish stew blending braised chicken thighs, potatoes, tomatoes, peppers, and olives. (Open evenings Thursdays–Mondays. Guests enjoy priority reservations.)
Day 5:Visit Rune Wines and Tumacácori National Historical Park
Wake to a delivered breakfast basket packed with juice and baked goods. Then check out and head to Rune Wines, the state’s only solar-powered, off-the-grid vineyard and tasting room. Each label has its own narrative and characters, told through Daniel Helzer’s descriptions and graphic art.
This peaceful space captures the charm of safari camps with canopies and canvas chairs, allowing the scenery to shine largely uninterrupted. A menu includes mezze, charcuterie, locally made gluten-free baked treats, and non-alcoholic beverages. Dogs and kids are welcome.
Hit the road and drive an hour southwest to Tumacácori National Historical Park. The spectacular vistas inspire shutterbug stops along the way.
The serene park honors a crossroads near the Santa Cruz River. Indigenous peoples (including the O’odham, Yoeme, and Nde) mingled with the Spanish colonizers who established the state’s first mission here. Rain and wind have eroded many of the original adobe buildings, but visitors can still explore the ruins of a 19th-century church, plus a replica walled garden.
Feeling adventurous? Hike the four-mile stretch of the Juan Bautista de Anza National Historic Trail to Tubac. Otherwise, head just down the road from Tumacáciru to the Santa Cruz Chili & Spice Company. Its shelves teem with scents from adobo and garam masala to Mexican oregano and tomato powder. If you want to extend your trip, stay at Tubac Golf Resort and Spa on 500 verdant acres of the historic Otero Ranch.
Days 6-8:Outdoor Adventures at Tanque Verde
Make your way to Tanque Verde, one of the oldest dude ranches in the U.S. and the area’s most elegant option for playing cowpoke. It’s the perfect balance of luxury and authenticity against the backdrop of the Rincon Mountains, adjacent to Saguaro National Park and Coronado National Forest. Expect activities like horseback riding, breakfast cookouts, falconry, canyoneering, fishing, and more, including robust kids’ programs. Then, downshift with desert yoga, spa treatments, and prickly pear margaritas in the Dog House Saloon.
Head off-site one night to Studio Janos, where private dinners honor the gastronomic heritage of the Sonoran Desert. A staple of Tucson’s culinary scene, chef Janos Wilder was recognized by the James Beard Awards 13 times before retiring and returning to create this 600-square-foot restaurant, accommodating up to a dozen guests. Innovative menus feature gems like green corn tamale pie and barbacoa-style braised lamb shoulder with mole. Toast to your trip with cocktails at Tap and Bottle.
Finally, pack up to fly home—only after one last Southwestern lunch at Boca Tacos y Tequila, helmed by chef Maria Mazon, a two-time Best Chef Southwest semifinalist in the James Beard Awards. (She may also be familiar from Chopped and Top Chef!) Born in Tucson, Mazon grew up in Sonora, Mexico, and her menu reflects the best of both sides of the border.
Settle onto the eclectic, dog-friendly patio and dig into deep-fried chipotle potato balls followed by tacos asada, al pastor, or camarón (shrimp) or with grilled nopales (cactus paddles). Need a final hit of spice before saying goodbye to southern Arizona? Make any taco “macho style”—folded inside an Anaheim chili stuffed with cheese.
