A Food Lover’s Guide to Arizona

A surge of culinary creativity has been growing in recent years in the Phoenix metro area, where chefs excel equally at Southwestern, Mexican, Native, Italian, Japanese, and other cuisines. This itinerary takes travelers who love food on a six-day tour of gourmet highlights around the state’s capital. Explore some of the best culinary experiences in the Valley of the Sun, from the humble Sonoran dog to a knife whisperer and Basque cheesecake.