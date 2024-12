A Food Lover’s Guide to Arizona

Strengthen your culinary skills today at Scottsdale’s Sweet Basil Culinary Center . Hands-on courses range from plant-based cooking and sheet pan magic to Asian street foods and a Southwest appetizer and margarita party featuring recipes such as avocado-tomatillo salsa and crab-and-corn cakes with red chunky Sedona-style salsa.Next, stock up on hand-crafted pottery 13 miles southeast at Cosanti Originals , a nonprofit studio continuing the traditions of the late visionary architect Paolo Soleri. He built an experimental village, Arcosanti , that blends urban density and environmental sensitivity. Many of its science fiction–like structures rely on earth-casting—pouring a concrete shell over mounded dirt, later excavated.Artisans at both locations still use a similar sand-mold technique to create stunning ceramics and bronze wind bells, oxidized to speed up the verdigris patina. Weather permitting, catch a metal pour at the Cosanti foundry, take a guided tour, book a tile-making workshop, or browse the gallery. (Pro tip: Cosanti closes on weekends.)Grab a bite at Mountain Shadows Resort’s Hearth’ 61 restaurant , which has views of Camelback’s peak. Executive Chef Charles Wiley designed the menu, demonstrating why the James Beard Foundation recognized him as one of America’s best hotel chefs. Standouts include dishes like za’atar meatballs and parmesan-crusted salmon with mustard gnocchi. Check out its mid-century-chic bar, hailed as Arizona’s most beautifully designed byand set near the lounge’s cozy suspended fireplace.Enjoy a refreshing afternoon by your hotel’s pool or at its spa. Then, dine in the state’s only omakase room at ShinBay . Chef Tanaka Ken’s improvised dinners typically begin with veggies like Okinawan seafood topped with mountain yam before moving to slivers of cured fish and bites of fresh fish, often overnighted from Japan. (If you’re staying at the Andaz, take advantage of its complimentary house car for transport.)