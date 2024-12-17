The Ultimate Arizona Guide for Adventure-Seekers

Discover the beauty of Arizona’s deserts, its canals, lakes, red rock arches, and “sky islands” (steep mountains separated by lowlands and with some of the world’s highest levels of biodiversity). This week-long itinerary arcs from Tucson to caves, the outdoorsy hub of Patagonia, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, horse rides, and a honky-tonk. Then it ends with self-care and scenic flights—in a balloon or vintage warplane—in the Phoenix metro area.
Itinerary / 7 DaysPLAN YOUR TRIP
Day 1:Go Spelunking, See Waterfalls, and Eat Sonoran Dogs
Drive into Tucson or arrive at its international airport (TUS) and get a one-way rental car, ideally one able to handle dirt roads. Check into the midcentury kitsch of the Downtown Clifton. Then, decamp for Colossal Cave Mountain Park, where water trickled through the limestone over eons before draining to reveal one of the continent’s largest dry cave systems. Trace the path of prehistoric Hohokam people, early 19th-century bandits, and bat guano miners who once relied on these dark, rugged passageways.
Colossal Cave offers easy walking tours on the hour—a welcome choice on hot days. (Note: these require navigating 363 stair steps). More serious spelunkers can opt for a ladder experience, reaching more remote areas, or even a Wild Cave Tour. (Hard hats, gloves, and knee and elbow pads provided.) Prefer plenty of fresh air? Book a horse-riding adventure, weaving among pines, yuccas, agaves, prickly pears, and hedgehog cacti.
Continue the coolness—in vibe and temperature-wise—with a hike to Tanque Verde Falls. Take the Rim Trail, a two-mile loop through saguaro-studded slopes to the 80-foot cascade, keeping an eye out for hawks, roadrunners, and javelinas.
That afternoon, experience the local culinary scene with Secret Food Tours, which include tamales, pizza, elote (street corn), and cochinitos de piloncillo (Mexican sweet bread). The trip also features Sonoran dogs, originally a Mexican snack involving a bolillo bun (crunchy crust and fluffy interior) with a bacon-wrapped hot dog, pinto beans, avocado, and pico de gallo. (Pro tip: Reserve a spot in advance.)
Colossal Cave offers easy walking tours on the hour—a welcome choice on hot days. (Note: these require navigating 363 stair steps). More serious spelunkers can opt for a ladder experience, reaching more remote areas, or even a Wild Cave Tour. (Hard hats, gloves, and knee and elbow pads provided.) Prefer plenty of fresh air? Book a horse-riding adventure, weaving among pines, yuccas, agaves, prickly pears, and hedgehog cacti.
Continue the coolness—in vibe and temperature-wise—with a hike to Tanque Verde Falls. Take the Rim Trail, a two-mile loop through saguaro-studded slopes to the 80-foot cascade, keeping an eye out for hawks, roadrunners, and javelinas.
That afternoon, experience the local culinary scene with Secret Food Tours, which include tamales, pizza, elote (street corn), and cochinitos de piloncillo (Mexican sweet bread). The trip also features Sonoran dogs, originally a Mexican snack involving a bolillo bun (crunchy crust and fluffy interior) with a bacon-wrapped hot dog, pinto beans, avocado, and pico de gallo. (Pro tip: Reserve a spot in advance.)
Day 2:Biking, Boating, and Birding in Patagonia, Arizona
Get moving early with a Tucson Bike Tours ride through downtown and the brightly painted adobe row houses in Barrio Viejo. The 2.5-hour trip winds through the Ironhorse & Historic 4th Avenue district, home to eclectic, independently owned cafes, bars, and boutiques.
Return to your hotel, then stroll two blocks southeast to Cafe Desta for an Ethiopian lunch. The vegan signature plate provides lots of plant-based protein for an active day and includes injera (spongy bread) made from teff, sorghum, and wheat for an extra boost. Diners can also customize entrées, mixing legumes, vegetables, and meat dishes like tibs (spiced seared lamb or beef cubes).
Set course for the Tucson Audubon Society’s Paton Center for Hummingbirds in Patagonia. This sanctuary has recorded 259 species, including local stars like varied buntings and violet-crowned hummingbirds.
Then, double down on bicycling, renting wheels, and exploring gravel routes, or drive to Patagonia Lake State Park. Great blue herons often look for food along the shoreline here, and hikers may spot canyon towhees, vermilion flycatchers, and black vultures on the creek trail.
Other activities at the park include fishing for rainbow trout (winter) and channel catfish (summer), kayaking, canoeing, and boating. You can rent watercraft from the park’s marina. (Note: the lake has no lifeguards, but travelers with kids often gravitate to Boulder Beach near the campground for its roped-off swim area.)
Back in town, grab a coffee, Arizona beer, or other beverage of your choice at Patagonia Lumber Co. before walking a block southeast to Velvet Elvis at La Misión for dinner. The name honors the Mexican painting style (not the King) at this restaurant, which the governor named an official Arizona Treasure in 2005. Try the braided stromboli with mariachi cheese sauce, roasted peppers, and caramelized onions or the Pancho Villa pizza with asiago, jalapeños, and house-made beef chorizo. If the day gets away from you, the Gravel House has accommodations, but it’s best to reserve ahead whenever possible.
Return to your hotel, then stroll two blocks southeast to Cafe Desta for an Ethiopian lunch. The vegan signature plate provides lots of plant-based protein for an active day and includes injera (spongy bread) made from teff, sorghum, and wheat for an extra boost. Diners can also customize entrées, mixing legumes, vegetables, and meat dishes like tibs (spiced seared lamb or beef cubes).
Set course for the Tucson Audubon Society’s Paton Center for Hummingbirds in Patagonia. This sanctuary has recorded 259 species, including local stars like varied buntings and violet-crowned hummingbirds.
Then, double down on bicycling, renting wheels, and exploring gravel routes, or drive to Patagonia Lake State Park. Great blue herons often look for food along the shoreline here, and hikers may spot canyon towhees, vermilion flycatchers, and black vultures on the creek trail.
Other activities at the park include fishing for rainbow trout (winter) and channel catfish (summer), kayaking, canoeing, and boating. You can rent watercraft from the park’s marina. (Note: the lake has no lifeguards, but travelers with kids often gravitate to Boulder Beach near the campground for its roped-off swim area.)
Back in town, grab a coffee, Arizona beer, or other beverage of your choice at Patagonia Lumber Co. before walking a block southeast to Velvet Elvis at La Misión for dinner. The name honors the Mexican painting style (not the King) at this restaurant, which the governor named an official Arizona Treasure in 2005. Try the braided stromboli with mariachi cheese sauce, roasted peppers, and caramelized onions or the Pancho Villa pizza with asiago, jalapeños, and house-made beef chorizo. If the day gets away from you, the Gravel House has accommodations, but it’s best to reserve ahead whenever possible.
Day 3:Eat Conchas and Visit the Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument
Take a morning walk for conchas at the family-owned La Estrella Bakery’s South Stone Avenue location. Named for its “seashell” shape, this iconic Mexican pan dulce is a soft brioche-style bun with a sweet, crumbly top. The bakery is worth supporting as a community hub, heritage educator, and purveyor of savory snacks, too. Favorites include spinach tamales, chipotle tortillas, and menudo—a deeply spiced broth, usually with long-simmered silky tripe. Return to your hotel and check out, then load up on lunch and dinner picnic supplies at Bombolé (Indian-Latin empanadas) and the beloved sandwich shop 4th Avenue Deli.
Hit the road for two hours to the Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument. This International Biosphere Reserve harbors thriving communities of Sonoran plants and animals. Hop on the scenic 21-mile Ajo Mountain Drive, mostly a one-way dirt road. Then, hike Arch Canyon, a relatively easy flat trail that’s 1.2 miles roundtrip, with views of early spring wildflowers, early summer cacti blooms, and the double brick-colored rock formations that give this area its name.
Head north for about an hour to Gila Bend’s Space Age Lodge. The Best Western has astronaut murals, NASA photos, and a UFO-esque bubble dome above the lobby.
Hit the road for two hours to the Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument. This International Biosphere Reserve harbors thriving communities of Sonoran plants and animals. Hop on the scenic 21-mile Ajo Mountain Drive, mostly a one-way dirt road. Then, hike Arch Canyon, a relatively easy flat trail that’s 1.2 miles roundtrip, with views of early spring wildflowers, early summer cacti blooms, and the double brick-colored rock formations that give this area its name.
Head north for about an hour to Gila Bend’s Space Age Lodge. The Best Western has astronaut murals, NASA photos, and a UFO-esque bubble dome above the lobby.
Day 4:History, Horses, and a Honky-tonk
Start early, check out, and drive to Cave Creek in the foothills of the Phoenix metro area. Stop into the museum to learn the history of the ancient peoples, gold miners, ranchers, herders, and dam builders who set the tone for this area.
Then, mosey out to Cave Creek Trail Rides to experience the desert on horseback inside Cave Creek Regional Park. Wear long pants to minimize chafing and close-toed shoes with heels, which prevent your feet from slipping too far into the stirrups. You can also borrow complimentary boots, hats, and chaps to play cowpoke properly.
Grab happy hour refreshments or dinner at Raven’s View, a wine bar with live music. Its dog-friendly patio catches breezes for a pleasant al fresco experience. Dip carrot sticks and tortilla chips into jalapeño corn queso, followed by pulled pork with blackberry merlot barbecue sauce, and washed down with a local beer like Scottsdale Blonde or Juicy Jack Hazy IPA.
Check in at the Arizona Biltmore, an iconic Southwest hotel where celebrities have relaxed since the Golden Age of Hollywood. Seven swim spots help guests stay refreshed, including Marilyn Monroe’s favorite place to sunbathe, the Catalina Pool. Travelers with kids usually prefer the Paradise Pool for its air-conditioned cabanas, 65-foot Twist triple waterslide, and complimentary Dive-in Movies every Friday night in summer.
Then, mosey out to Cave Creek Trail Rides to experience the desert on horseback inside Cave Creek Regional Park. Wear long pants to minimize chafing and close-toed shoes with heels, which prevent your feet from slipping too far into the stirrups. You can also borrow complimentary boots, hats, and chaps to play cowpoke properly.
Grab happy hour refreshments or dinner at Raven’s View, a wine bar with live music. Its dog-friendly patio catches breezes for a pleasant al fresco experience. Dip carrot sticks and tortilla chips into jalapeño corn queso, followed by pulled pork with blackberry merlot barbecue sauce, and washed down with a local beer like Scottsdale Blonde or Juicy Jack Hazy IPA.
Check in at the Arizona Biltmore, an iconic Southwest hotel where celebrities have relaxed since the Golden Age of Hollywood. Seven swim spots help guests stay refreshed, including Marilyn Monroe’s favorite place to sunbathe, the Catalina Pool. Travelers with kids usually prefer the Paradise Pool for its air-conditioned cabanas, 65-foot Twist triple waterslide, and complimentary Dive-in Movies every Friday night in summer.
Day 5:Bike, Golf, and Relax with Spa Treatments
Start with an e-bike ride along the Arizona Canal’s paved path, ending with a waterfall plunge. Then, move on to golf, pickleball, outdoor yoga, clay-court tennis, high-intensity interval training on a floating pool mat, or other resort activities.
As your first full day at the Biltmore winds down, visit its Tierra Luna Spa for a treatment like the Sun Worshipper Mud & Alchemy Experience, featuring Sonoran soil and ending with an al fresco shower. Savor a sundowner at the Spire Bar, considered Phoenix’s best outdoor watering hole, while soaking up its stunning mountain views.
Then head to Renata’s Hearth, named for the legendary popularizer of the Arizona chiltepín, known as the “mother of all chiles.” Cotija cheese complements the excellent guacamole small plate here. Also enjoy enmoladas (seasonal squash, yellow corn tortilla, and black mole) or tetelas, a traditional Oaxacan street food (corn masa pockets, carnitas, salsa verde, butter-soft queso chihuahua, and peppery hoja santa leaf). Choose between cinnamon-dusted churros, roasted sweet corn panna cotta, and dulce de leche crème brûlée with chipotle-lime meringue for dessert.
As your first full day at the Biltmore winds down, visit its Tierra Luna Spa for a treatment like the Sun Worshipper Mud & Alchemy Experience, featuring Sonoran soil and ending with an al fresco shower. Savor a sundowner at the Spire Bar, considered Phoenix’s best outdoor watering hole, while soaking up its stunning mountain views.
Then head to Renata’s Hearth, named for the legendary popularizer of the Arizona chiltepín, known as the “mother of all chiles.” Cotija cheese complements the excellent guacamole small plate here. Also enjoy enmoladas (seasonal squash, yellow corn tortilla, and black mole) or tetelas, a traditional Oaxacan street food (corn masa pockets, carnitas, salsa verde, butter-soft queso chihuahua, and peppery hoja santa leaf). Choose between cinnamon-dusted churros, roasted sweet corn panna cotta, and dulce de leche crème brûlée with chipotle-lime meringue for dessert.
Days 6–7:Fly in a Hot Air Balloon or Vintage Warplane
Take to the skies this morning with a sunrise hot air balloon ride or a living history flight at the Arizona Commemorative Air Force Museum. Ride in bombers; a light transport, open-cockpit N2S-3 Stearman Kaydet bi-plane; or the famous SNJ/T-6 Texan high-performance pilot trainer. Plan to arrive at least one hour before your plane leaves.
Then, go on a ranger-led sunset hike at McDowell Mountain Regional Park, one of the best places to geek out over cacti. Or wander and teach yourself via the education markers along the 3.1-mile North Trail loop.
Stop for dinner at El Chorro Lodge, the state’s first restaurant to win America’s Classic status from the James Beard Awards. It began as a one-room schoolhouse, then morphed into a Depression-era saloon that attracted celebrities like actor Clark Gable and local characters who hitched their horses outside. The original Marlboro Man, rancher Robert Norris, was a regular, bringing home the legendary sticky buns for his pet elephant. Today, the Old West vibe continues, and the restaurant became Arizona’s first to achieve LEED Gold Certification for its dedication to sustainability.
Book a table to time-travel with pigs in a blanket, trout almondine, beef stroganoff, white bean cassoulet, or chicken pot pie with a black truffle twist. After dinner, relax beside the patio fireplace, enjoying views of Camelback and Mummy Mountain, and maybe a Cowpuncher cocktail (bonded rye, Campari, corn, sherry, coffee-cacao bitters, and flamed orange). On your last day, fly out of Phoenix or drive back to TUS or home.
Then, go on a ranger-led sunset hike at McDowell Mountain Regional Park, one of the best places to geek out over cacti. Or wander and teach yourself via the education markers along the 3.1-mile North Trail loop.
Stop for dinner at El Chorro Lodge, the state’s first restaurant to win America’s Classic status from the James Beard Awards. It began as a one-room schoolhouse, then morphed into a Depression-era saloon that attracted celebrities like actor Clark Gable and local characters who hitched their horses outside. The original Marlboro Man, rancher Robert Norris, was a regular, bringing home the legendary sticky buns for his pet elephant. Today, the Old West vibe continues, and the restaurant became Arizona’s first to achieve LEED Gold Certification for its dedication to sustainability.
Book a table to time-travel with pigs in a blanket, trout almondine, beef stroganoff, white bean cassoulet, or chicken pot pie with a black truffle twist. After dinner, relax beside the patio fireplace, enjoying views of Camelback and Mummy Mountain, and maybe a Cowpuncher cocktail (bonded rye, Campari, corn, sherry, coffee-cacao bitters, and flamed orange). On your last day, fly out of Phoenix or drive back to TUS or home.