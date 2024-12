The Ultimate Arizona Guide for Adventure-Seekers

Take to the skies this morning with a sunrise hot air balloon ride or a living history flight at the Arizona Commemorative Air Force Museum . Ride in bombers; a light transport, open-cockpit N2S-3 Stearman Kaydet bi-plane; or the famous SNJ/T-6 Texan high-performance pilot trainer. Plan to arrive at least one hour before your plane leaves.Then, go on a ranger-led sunset hike at McDowell Mountain Regional Park , one of the best places to geek out over cacti. Or wander and teach yourself via the education markers along the 3.1-mile North Trail loop.Stop for dinner at El Chorro Lodge , the state’s first restaurant to win America’s Classic status from the James Beard Awards. It began as a one-room schoolhouse, then morphed into a Depression-era saloon that attracted celebrities like actor Clark Gable and local characters who hitched their horses outside. The original Marlboro Man, rancher Robert Norris, was a regular, bringing home the legendary sticky buns for his pet elephant. Today, the Old West vibe continues, and the restaurant became Arizona’s first to achieve LEED Gold Certification for its dedication to sustainability.Book a table to time-travel with pigs in a blanket, trout almondine, beef stroganoff, white bean cassoulet, or chicken pot pie with a black truffle twist. After dinner, relax beside the patio fireplace, enjoying views of Camelback and Mummy Mountain, and maybe a Cowpuncher cocktail (bonded rye, Campari, corn, sherry, coffee-cacao bitters, and flamed orange). On your last day, fly out of Phoenix or drive back to TUS or home.