Turning Business into Pleasure in Abu Dhabi

While it would be a mistake not take a few days and explore the emirate, you may have only a few free hours during your business trip. If you find you have a morning or evening without any commitments—or if a window opens up between meetings—take advantage of Abu Dhabi’s impressive number of sights and activities. The emirate’s compact size assures that whatever you do, it won’t take long to get there. Here are some suggestions. Explore the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque
Abu Dhabi’s most important religious site, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque
, is conveniently located in the heart of the city, not far from the Grand Canal. This iconic landmark is enormous (with a capacity for some 40,000 worshippers) and dazzling—it’s covered in white marble and adorned with semiprecious stones. Unlike many mosques, it enthusiastically welcomes non-Muslims to visit and tour. Visit a Mall
Abu Dhabi’s malls are gleaming—and air-conditioned—hubs of activity, and much more than merely a place to go shopping. You’ll often find musical performances taking place, multi-screen movie theaters, and cuisines from around the world served at their restaurants. Many malls have their own signature amenities or features, like the ice-skating rink at the Marina Mall
, or the Arabian souk at the World Trade Centre
. Some of the other top malls include the Yas Mall
, the Abu Dhabi Mall
, and the Mushrif Mall
, home to the Arabian Peninsula’s largest food court. Grab a Bite
Whether you’re hosting a meal for business guests or dining on your own, you have a veritable feast of culinary choices in Abu Dhabi. The emirate, long at the crossroads of trade, today sits at a culinary crossroads—a hub for European, Asian, and, of course, Middle Eastern restaurants. (You’ll find many American restaurants If you’re missing home and want a burger or steak.) The Abu Dhabi Dining page
allows you to search by cuisine, neighborhood, and price range to find a restaurant that will leave you sated. It’s also a great source of ideas if you need to find a restaurant to host a meal for clients or coworkers. Follow a Local
While Abu Dhabi’s excellent infrastructure and welcoming locals make it easy to explore the emirate on your own, Abu Dhabi Experiences
can open doors to some otherwise inaccessible parts of the city. Perhaps you’d like to have a meal in the home of a local family and learn about life in Abu Dhabi. Or choose to visit a studio famous for its handmade sandals and learn about this traditional craft. Whether you have a few hours or a half day, you’ll find opportunities tailored to every interest. Get Back to Nature
Beyond the emirate’s gleaming towers and architectural wonders, Abu Dhabi also boasts a wealth of natural beauty. Kayak tours as short as two hours explore the unique ecosystem of the Mangrove National Park
. Or, if you have a half day or longer, consider visiting the Al Ain Oasis
, roughly 90 minutes from Abu Dhabi. Covering some 30,000 acres and planted with thousands of date palms, the oasis has been recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site for both its historic and ecological significance. Do both activities if you’re looking to get your business team’s creativity flowing and have an unforgettable day of bonding.