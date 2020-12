Family Fun in Abu Dhabi

Day 1

Arrive in Abu Dhabi

After you land in Abu Dhabi, head to your base for the next week. Abu Dhabi boasts an array of hotels and resorts that cater to families, with features like child-friendly pools, restaurants, and kids’ clubs. The Ritz-Carlton, for example, is located right on the beach and offers programming and amenities designed with younger travelers in mind. And the Anantara resort on Sir Bani Yas Island has luxury villas perfect for families looking for some room to spread out in an unforgettable setting. Whatever kind of room you’d like—whether it’s just feet from the sea or in a gorgeous desert oasis—you can check out all your options on Abu Dhabi’s Stay page Once you’re settled, get the lay of the land by heading to the Observation Deck at 300 . You’ll ascend to the 74th floor of the Jumeirah at Etihad Towers, where you can admire the views of the city’s dazzling skyline with its towering skyscrapers, the seaside Corniche, and the Arabian Gulf beyond. Pick up a snack and tea at the café; then, having seen the Corniche from above, stroll along the promenade or rent a bike and explore it on a leisurely ride.In the evening, head to Mezlai at the incredible Emirates Palace, one of the most luxurious hotels in the world, for a meal of typical Emirati dishes. Mezzeh appetizers, traditional rgag bread, and sweets with honey and dates will please even fussy eaters. More adventurous older kids may want to try the camel tongue. It’s all served in a magical setting that’s evocative of a tent in a desert oasis.