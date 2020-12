Day 1

Arrive in Abu Dhabi

You’ll want a fitting base for your deep dive into the culture and history of Abu Dhabi. Consider the Andaz Capital Gate, which is located in one of Abu Dhabi’s most distinctive buildings and features an art collection highlighting traditional crafts and the works of local artists. Or check out the Emirates Palace—one of the world’s most expensive hotels to build—which incorporates elements of traditional architecture throughout its buildings and interiors. These are just two of Abu Dhabi’s many hotels, each with its own appeal. Explore more of them by visiting Abu Dhabi’s Stay page After you’ve settled into your room, head out to visit one of Abu Dhabi’s most iconic sites and one of its newest cultural additions. The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque is an enormous gleaming building of white marble and semi-precious stones, capable of accommodating more than 40,000 worshippers and part of a complex that extends over 30 acres. Craftsmen from around the world were involved in the construction of this masterpiece of Indo-Islamic design. Unlike many mosques, it has an “open door” policy, inviting non-Muslims to admire this wonder.Later, visit the Louvre Abu Dhabi , which opened at the end of 2017. The stunning museum by French star architect Jean Nouvel is located on Saadiyat Island , just to the east of the city, overlooking the Arabian Gulf. The museum’s mission is to highlight the best art of the Arab world in its permanent collection, alongside temporary galleries that present works on loan from France’s leading cultural institutions.