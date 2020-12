Day 1

Arrive in Abu Dhabi

Get ready to hit the ground running in Abu Dhabi, with adventures near the city and in the desert. After landing, head to your base for the next two nights, perhaps one of the hotels on Saadiyat Island. At the St. Regis and Park Hyatt resorts, you can swim in the Arabian Gulf alongside hawksbill turtles, just minutes from restaurants, shopping centers and other sights. Those are just two of many options here, from luxury resorts to glittering hotels. Find one that suits your tastes on Abu Dhabi’s Stay page After checking in, head out for a bike ride along the Corniche, a waterfront promenade with views of the gulf and the skyline of gleaming towers, has bike paths along its entire length. A causeway at the end of Corniche Beach leads to the Marina Mall, where you’ll find a choice of restaurants for lunch. Or head instead to Yas Island, where a well-marked network of cycle paths includes plenty of shaded rest areas and water stations where you can rehydrate. If you’re in the city on a Tuesday evening, the 3.4-mile Formula 1 Yas Marina Circuit is open to cyclists (as well as runners and walkers) who want to train on a course next to one of Abu Dhabi’s iconic buildings, the Yas Hotel.You’ll also find Ferrari World on Yas Island, where you can take a ride on the world’s fastest roller coaster—the Formula Rossa. The theme park also boasts the world’s highest rollercoaster loop, on the Flying Aces. Among the 37 different rides and attractions, the Scuderia Challenge is a simulator that will let you experience what it’s like to be drive one of the high-performance F1 automobiles that race on the Yas Marina Circuit.