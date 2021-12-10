Travel Through Time in Historic Greater Fort Lauderdale

Hailed for its spectacular golden sand and vibrant nightlife, Greater Fort Lauderdale has a lot more to offer than just fun and sun. Beyond its legendary beaches, the region is rich in history, making it a perfect destination for inspiration as well as relaxation. When you immerse yourself in the culture of Greater Fort Lauderdale, you’ll dig deeper into the region’s relationship with American Indians, maritime industry, the Civil Rights movement, and more. On this four-day trip, discover where to learn about history, from the houses of the city’s earliest pioneers and beaches that played a key role in Florida’s famed “wade-in” protests to magnificent examples of mid-century architecture and restaurants that hosted presidents and Hollywood’s brightest stars. Here’s how to soak up some unforgettable culture and the sun in one glorious long weekend. If you have a passion for the past, you’ve come to the right place.