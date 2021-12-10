Travel Through Time in Historic Greater Fort Lauderdale

Greater Fort Lauderdale is a vibrant history book come to life, with a compelling cast of characters. Feel the energy of the city’s early pioneers at the Historic Stranahan House Museum,
Broward County’s oldest surviving home. A guided tour lets you time travel to an era when Seminole Indians befriended a young man from Ohio—Frank Stranahan—and his wife, Ivy, the area’s first schoolteacher, who settled in the frontier town now known as Fort Lauderdale. Get to know another fascinating local couple, Frederic and Evelyn Bartlett, at the Bonnet House Museum and Gardens,
which celebrates the art, history, and nature these two cherished.
A lighthouse is always a beacon; the one in Broward County shines extra brightly thanks to the Hillsboro Lighthouse Preservation Society,
who—with the cooperation of the U.S. Coast Guard and Coast Guard Auxiliary—restored and reactivated the lighthouse’s original Fresnel lens. More treasures from the illustrious past await at History Fort Lauderdale Museum.
To enjoy history while on the move, choose a Historic Walking Tour.
Food is a fine way to commune with Fort Lauderdale’s storied past. For a nostalgic nosh, enjoy a meal at Casablanca Café,
a historic former residence with ocean views and Mediterranean-American plates, plus live piano music. When it comes to evening entertainment, Wreck Bar
stages the only mermaid burlesque show in the U.S., world-famous since the 1950s. Meanwhile, Elbo Room,
founded in 1938, is another historic nightlife fixture and a setting from Where The Boys Are
, the classic 1960 film featuring George Hamilton and Connie Francis that, back in the day, helped make Fort Lauderdale synonymous with Spring Break.