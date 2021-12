Travel Through Time in Historic Greater Fort Lauderdale

Day 4

Dive into the Water—and Antiquing

Spend the morning at Dr. Von D. Mizell—Eula Johnson State Park. As you enjoy sinking your toes into the soft sand, you’ll be communing with the indomitable spirit of civil rights pioneers; Florida’s famed “wade-in” protesters sought an end to the state’s racially segregated public beaches. (Mizell was founding president of the Broward NAACP, while Johnson was NAACP Chapter President.)You've absorbed a fair dose of Greater Fort Lauderdale's storied past this weekend—now it's time to support small businesses and stock up on souvenirs to hold you over until your next trip. Art and antiques aficionados will adore the selection Pocock Fine Art & Antiques, especially the European and American paintings authenticated by expert Stuart Pocock. You can even select a handsome, hand-carved frame in 22-carat or silver leaf at the point of sale. Dania Beach’s Antique Row has a collection of shops dealing in art and antiques. The buildings themselves are antiques, many dating back to the turn of the century. If you find old books addictive, better stay away from the Old Florida Book Shop, where the staggering offerings for bibliophiles are meticulously catalogued by category. Need to score a perfect gift for your favorite sports fan? Tropical Sports Cards & Collectibles makes fast work of knocking it out of the park. Expect a first-rate lineup of memorabilia such as antique baseball cards and signed items from the Miami Dolphins, Miami Heat, and other popular teams of the region.Cap off the trip with crab cakes and calamari at Cap’s Place Island Restaurant. As Florida’s oldest eatery, it’s listed on the National Register of Historic Places and has hosted the likes of Franklin D. Roosevelt, Winston Churchill, Al Capone, and Gloria Swanson. Located on an island off Lighthouse Point, it began as a 1920s casino and rum-running speakeasy and is only reachable by Cap’s own motor launch.