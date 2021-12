Day 3

Discover Greater Fort Lauderdale’s markets, craft beer, and caviar

Now that you have a general taste for the restaurants along Fort Lauderdale beach and downtown, it's time to venture a little farther. Start your day browsing artisan food and crafts at Yellow Green Farmer's Market in Hollywood, the most vibrant farmers market in Greater Fort Lauderdale, before hitting the Fort Lauderdale Ale Trail for a tour of the region’s best craft beer. Caviar connoisseurs should seek out rare pure beluga caviar at Marky’s Caviar Lounge at The Shoppes at the Guitar Hotel and if you're craving a taste of the Caribbean, head to Aruba Beach Café for jerk wings and Bimini bread.Hardcore shoppers can sip a smoothie from family-owned Mia Fruta while browsing swimwear at aguabendita and Alma by Angel de la Guarda at Sawgrass Mills. After working up an appetite, savor a leisurely final night on the water with Riverfront Gondola Tours. There's a dinner cruise option with a pan-Asian Latin fusion menu by Casa Sensei, or you can grab dinner afterwards back at your hotel. After all, what’s more luxurious than late-night room service?