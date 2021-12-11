A Greater Fort Lauderdale Getaway Filled With Art and Culture

Rays of sunshine and swaths of sand draw millions of beach lovers and water sports fanatics to this beloved Sunshine State destination. But Greater Fort Lauderdale has so much more to offer. A family-friendly community with a laid-back yet cosmopolitan vibe and leisurely Southern hospitality is the tip of the melting iceberg in this artistic hotspot. Greater Fort Lauderdale’s art and culture scene is booming with mesmerizing museum exhibits, exciting live music, and bohemian creatives producing some of the state’s most exciting art. Explore this artsy beach community on this three-day trip, perusing art galleries, sipping infused cocktails, and swaying to the beat in the breezy Florida heat.