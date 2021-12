A Greater Fort Lauderdale Getaway Filled With Art and Culture

Day 3

Discover an Artistic Beachside Retreat

There’s only one place to spend your last day in Greater Fort Lauderdale—by the beach. Royal Blues is the only Relais & Châteaux hotel in Florida, offering a luxurious oceanfront escape with luxury yacht vibes. Or head south along the sand to the Plunge Beach Resort, an eclectic and artistic beachside retreat for the young at heart. Spend the day soaking in some sweet Vitamin D by the turquoise waves. Once you’ve had enough sun, hit the Coral Springs Museum of Art to get acquainted with burgeoning artists or hammer away at a variety of blacksmithing classes at The GUILD School of Metal Arts & Urban Crafts. It’s time to pack away the artwork and handmade goods from this creative community along the South Florida coast and head home. Each piece of Greater Fort Lauderdale art will be a beautiful reminder of this artistic place, and you’ll keep adding to your collection with every return trip.