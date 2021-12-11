A Greater Fort Lauderdale Getaway Filled With Art and Culture

Hop in the car and head to the Downtown Hollywood Mural Project
for a self-guided Greater Fort Lauderdale art walk. On the way, pick up some of the area’s best coffee at The Alchemist
and stroll through Downtown Hollywood snapping shots of 30 different murals with a cold brew in hand. Then, make your way to an unforgettable Drag Brunch at Lips,
hosted by the area's fiercest divas.
The sun shines more than 300 days a year in Greater Fort Lauderdale, and there’s no better place to enjoy nature than Anne Kolb Nature Center.
Take a mangrove boat tour or walk acres of nature trails. Next door you’ll find West Lake Park, with lakes for fishing and swimming, while Secret Woods Nature Center
is just a short ride away.
Spend the afternoon shopping at crafty boutique shops like Made in Broward,
a non-profit that helps youth learn skills like sewing totes available for sale in the store. Radio-Active Records
has been selling vinyl and CDs to the Greater Fort Lauderdale area for over 25 years. Since then, the music scene has expanded to Wilton Manors with Lola’s Bazaar Art and Music,
open every Saturday and Sunday. Back in the Flagler neighborhood is Montce Swim,
a worldwide brand that started in the founder’s Fort Lauderdale apartment. Here you can grab everything you need to hit the beach. Next, wander up to The Wander Shop
for the perfect swimsuit coverup and bohemian chic clothes and accessories for women and kids.
All that spending works up an appetite, and Betty's Soul Food Restaurant
is the place to satisfy it. Serving up southern specialties like fall off the bone barbecue ribs and fried chicken and waffles. End the night with some live music at any number of impressive venues around Greater Fort Lauderdale, including the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Revolution Live,
the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, The Parker,
and the FLA Live Arena.