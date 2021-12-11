Where are you going?
A Greater Fort Lauderdale Getaway Filled With Art and Culture
Rays of sunshine and swaths of sand draw millions of beach lovers and water sports fanatics to this beloved Sunshine State destination. But Greater Fort Lauderdale has so much more to offer. A family-friendly community with a laid-back yet cosmopolitan vibe and leisurely Southern hospitality is the tip of the melting iceberg in this artistic hotspot. Greater Fort Lauderdale’s art and culture scene is booming with mesmerizing museum exhibits, exciting live music, and bohemian creatives producing some of the state’s most exciting art. Explore this artsy beach community on this three-day trip, perusing art galleries, sipping infused cocktails, and swaying to the beat in the breezy Florida heat.
Trip Highlight
Circle House Coffee
Former NFL linebacker Stephen Tulloch credits coffee as his secret weapon on the field. So in 2018 he founded Circle House Coffee, a community gathering space that donates a portion of its proceeds to area charities. Try unique treats like key lime pie shake, CBD-infused espresso tonic, and vegan churros.
Trip Designer
Visit Greater Fort Lauderdale
There's something for everyone in this friendly area, known as the Venice of America for its beautiful rivers and canals. The folks at Visit Lauderdale have the inside scoop on the newest trendy hotspots, local favorites, and suggestions on the best beaches and outdoor activities.
    The NSU Art Museum
    Day 1
    Welcome To Greater Fort Lauderdale
    Land at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and head downtown for a dose of delightful tropical decor at The Dalmar. Located in the Flagler Village neighborhood, it’s within walking distance to MASS District and FAT Village, two adjacent neighborhoods where you can purchase handmade gifts and stroll through galleries and warehouse spaces highlighting contemporary art. Home of the original Fort Lauderdale art walk, FAT Village has a guided tour starting at 6 p.m. on the last Saturday of every month. 

    A five-minute drive or 15-minute walk from your hotel is the NSU Art Museum whose permanent Fort Lauderdale art collection boasts more than 7,500 works, including the world’s most extensive collection by famous American painter William J. Glackens. 

    As the sun sets, Here & Now offers an exciting menu of tapas bites with Italian and American flare. Head down the street for pre-dinner cocktails or a nightcap at Rhythm + Vine, a bohemian outdoor destination with food trucks, creative cocktails, and craft beers. For a more chill environment, The Wilder serves high-end infused cocktails and small plates from around the world.
    The Wander Shop
    Day 2
    Explore the Art Scene and Shop for Crafts
    Hop in the car and head to the Downtown Hollywood Mural Project for a self-guided Greater Fort Lauderdale art walk. On the way, pick up some of the area’s best coffee at The Alchemist and stroll through Downtown Hollywood snapping shots of 30 different murals with a cold brew in hand. Then, make your way to an unforgettable Drag Brunch at Lips, hosted by the area's fiercest divas. 

    The sun shines more than 300 days a year in Greater Fort Lauderdale, and there’s no better place to enjoy nature than Anne Kolb Nature Center. Take a mangrove boat tour or walk acres of nature trails. Next door you’ll find West Lake Park, with lakes for fishing and swimming, while Secret Woods Nature Center is just a short ride away. 

    Spend the afternoon shopping at crafty boutique shops like Made in Broward, a non-profit that helps youth learn skills like sewing totes available for sale in the store. Radio-Active Records has been selling vinyl and CDs to the Greater Fort Lauderdale area for over 25 years. Since then, the music scene has expanded to Wilton Manors with Lola’s Bazaar Art and Music, open every Saturday and Sunday. Back in the Flagler neighborhood is Montce Swim, a worldwide brand that started in the founder’s Fort Lauderdale apartment. Here you can grab everything you need to hit the beach. Next, wander up to The Wander Shop for the perfect swimsuit coverup and bohemian chic clothes and accessories for women and kids. 

    All that spending works up an appetite, and Betty's Soul Food Restaurant is the place to satisfy it. Serving up southern specialties like fall off the bone barbecue ribs and fried chicken and waffles. End the night with some live music at any number of impressive venues around Greater Fort Lauderdale, including the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Revolution Live, the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, The Parker, and the FLA Live Arena.
    The Guitar Hotel aka The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
    Day 3
    Discover an Artistic Beachside Retreat
    There’s only one place to spend your last day in Greater Fort Lauderdale—by the beach. Royal Blues is the only Relais & Châteaux hotel in Florida, offering a luxurious oceanfront escape with luxury yacht vibes. Or head south along the sand to the Plunge Beach Resort, an eclectic and artistic beachside retreat for the young at heart. Spend the day soaking in some sweet Vitamin D by the turquoise waves. Once you’ve had enough sun, hit the Coral Springs Museum of Art to get acquainted with burgeoning artists or hammer away at a variety of blacksmithing classes at The GUILD School of Metal Arts & Urban Crafts.  

    It’s time to pack away the artwork and handmade goods from this creative community along the South Florida coast and head home. Each piece of Greater Fort Lauderdale art will be a beautiful reminder of this artistic place, and you’ll keep adding to your collection with every return trip.
