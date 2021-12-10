Soak Up Sunshine With a Greater Fort Lauderdale Adventure

This morning, enjoy a leisurely breakfast in your room. Board the Fort Lauderdale Water Taxi
at stop #9 on NE 32nd Avenue to get a real feel for the “Venice of America,” as Greater Fort Lauderdale is known—there are 300 miles of navigable waterways in the area. Traveling through downtown on the New River, north along the Intracoastal Waterway or south towards Hollywood, hop on and off the water taxi as often as you'd like with an unlimited day pass.
Plan to hop off at stop #3 at 15th Street Fisheries,
one of South Florida’s favorite waterfront dining spots for nearly 40 years. Snag a table downstairs for a casual lunch at Fisheries Dockside in the marina and watch the boats cruise by while dining on fresh local seafood favorites like Cedar Key clams, Mahi tacos, or spiny lobster tail. Buy some bait at the dock store and feed the tarpon that hang out under the dock to delight the young and young-at-heart. For a more formal dining experience and a bird’s eye view of all the boats docked, ask for a table Upstairs at the Fisheries.
Before hopping back onto the Water Taxi, stop by the family-owned Lauderdale Marina to pick up a hat for the ride back up the Intracoastal. During the afternoon, take a dip in the garden side pool or the ocean back at Sun Tower. Celebrate another terrific day at a themed happy hour like Martini Mondays and Tequila Tuesdays at Aruba Beach Cafe
in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea. Stay for dinner and dine on fresh seafood and succulent steaks, starting with ceviche from the raw bar. If the stars align and there’s a full moon during your visit, join Blue Moon Outdoor Adventures
for a nighttime paddle tour on a standup paddle board or in a kayak that’s lit by the light of the silvery moon.