Curving canals earned this destination the nickname “Venice of America.”
Soak Up Sunshine With a Greater Fort Lauderdale Adventure
Three thousand hours of sunshine yearly, 24 miles of beaches, and a myriad of outdoorsy activities make Greater Fort Lauderdale an alluring destination year-round, especially if you enjoy being outside to soak up the warm Florida weather. In fact, there are plenty of things to do for outdoor enthusiasts, from cruising the waterways by boat to paddling atop them in a kayak or on a standup paddleboard. Not sure how to paddleboard? Take a lesson from a local shop—and learn to surf, while you’re at it. During this five-day trip, you’ll also mingle at a beach cleanup, visit the world’s largest butterfly park, and take a wild ride on an Everglades airboat while keeping your eyes peeled for alligators. When it comes time to refuel, there are plenty of restaurants serving the freshest seafood you can find anywhere, and accommodations ranging from boutiques to resorts where you can recharge for the next adventure.
Trip Highlight
Navigate Greater Fort Lauderdale by Boat
Known as the Venice of America, there are 300 miles of navigable inland waterways in Greater Fort Lauderdale. Hop on and off the Water Taxi as often as you'd like with an unlimited day pass.
Trip Designer
Visit Lauderdale
There's something for everyone in this friendly region, known as the Venice of America for its beautiful rivers and canals. The folks at Visit Lauderdale have the inside scoop on the newest trendy hotspots, local favorites, and suggestions on the best beaches and outdoor activities.
    Stand-up paddleboarding with Fort Lauderdale in the background
    Day 1
    Welcome to Greater Fort Lauderdale
    Fly into Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport or drive and make your way to Hillsboro Beach Resort. This recently-opened beachfront property is the only resort on Hillsboro Mile, considered one of the premier luxury beachside areas in all South Florida. Check into one of the 99 guest rooms, studios, or suites, each beautifully appointed, and then dive into the Atlantic Ocean, just outside your doorstep.

    This afternoon, pay a visit to Island Water Sports in nearby Deerfield Beach for everything you need to live the beach life. Managed by professional surfer Cheyne Cottrell, you’ll pick up the best tips for any water-centric excursion. Before you leave, book a surf, skimboarding, or stand up paddling (SUP) lesson for the next morning. Or, if you’re visiting over a weekend, sign up for the shop’s free surf or SUP lessons held every Saturday morning, open to all ages and all levels of experience.

    Before leaving Deerfield Beach, stop by JB’s On the Beach and ask for a table on the patio for an early dinner. The fresh seafood on the menu is only outdone by the spectacular views of the Atlantic Ocean. The tiki bar is a fun spot to grab a drink to toast your first day in Greater Fort Lauderdale, as well as the fun that’s sure to come.
    Enjoy some of the 3,000 yearly hours of sunshine on the deck of a boat.
    Day 2
    Beaches, Boats, and Brews
    This morning learn to hang ten, skim, or go stand up paddling with Island Water Sports. Or, if it happens to be the second Saturday of the month, join the locals for a B Safe Beach Cleanup, a partnership between B Ocean Resort Fort Lauderdale and multidisciplinary artist collective Twenty6North, during which collected trash is upcycled into art. Afterwards, check out the “Follow The Sun'' exhibit inside the resort that features works inspired by baby sea turtles approaching the ocean. 

    Spend the rest of the day on the water with a rental from Boatsetter. From pontoon boats to yachts, you’ll find just the right fit to cruise north along the calm waters of the Intracoastal Waterway. Pull up to the dock at Two Georges At the Cove Restaurant to grab a quick bite to eat before setting out on the water again. Cruise south to check out the Hillsboro Lighthouse before returning.

    Dinner tonight is at Beach House Pompano. The casual and relaxed vibe invites you to stay awhile and enjoy bites from the wood-burning grill and sips of signature cocktails. Before turning in for the night, stop for a nightcap at Broski Ciderworks, a brother-owned craft cidery with its own ciders and guest beers on tap.
    Butterfly World
    Day 3
    Butterflies, Airboats, and Alligators
    Check out of Hillsboro Beach Resort and head west to Coconut Creek to visit Butterfly World, the world’s largest butterfly park. More than 20,000 flitting butterflies make their homes alongside hundreds of exotic birds. This afternoon you’ll check into Sun Tower Hotel & Suites, a recently-refurbished, boutique property that offers 23 oceanfront accommodations, ranging from king and queen rooms to suites complete with fully-equipped kitchenettes. 

    Later in the afternoon, get ready for adventure with Sawgrass Recreation Park. Hovering atop the water, your captain will maneuver through the Florida Everglades on an airboat tour, all the while sharing its history and stopping for wildlife sightings. Keep your eyes peeled for alligators, an occasional deer, and all types of birds. Choose between public or private tours or venture out after dark for an unforgettable night of spotting alligators by the lights of their eyes.

    After the thrilling airboat adventure, pull up a stool at Bamboo Beach Tiki Bar, the only tiki bar on Fort Lauderdale Beach and part of Ocean Manor Resort, which Johnny Carson once called home. You can’t go wrong with the fish tacos and a frozen daiquiri.
    The 15th Street Fisheries
    Day 4
    Explore the Canals of the Venice of America
    This morning, enjoy a leisurely breakfast in your room. Board the Fort Lauderdale Water Taxi at stop #9 on NE 32nd Avenue to get a real feel for the “Venice of America,” as Greater Fort Lauderdale is known—there are 300 miles of navigable waterways in the area. Traveling through downtown on the New River, north along the Intracoastal Waterway or south towards Hollywood, hop on and off the water taxi as often as you'd like with an unlimited day pass.  

    Plan to hop off at stop #3 at 15th Street Fisheries, one of South Florida’s favorite waterfront dining spots for nearly 40 years. Snag a table downstairs for a casual lunch at Fisheries Dockside in the marina and watch the boats cruise by while dining on fresh local seafood favorites like Cedar Key clams, Mahi tacos, or spiny lobster tail. Buy some bait at the dock store and feed the tarpon that hang out under the dock to delight the young and young-at-heart. For a more formal dining experience and a bird’s eye view of all the boats docked, ask for a table Upstairs at the Fisheries.  

    Before hopping back onto the Water Taxi, stop by the family-owned Lauderdale Marina to pick up a hat for the ride back up the Intracoastal. During the afternoon, take a dip in the garden side pool or the ocean back at Sun Tower. Celebrate another terrific day at a themed happy hour like Martini Mondays and Tequila Tuesdays at Aruba Beach Cafe in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea. Stay for dinner and dine on fresh seafood and succulent steaks, starting with ceviche from the raw bar. If the stars align and there’s a full moon during your visit, join Blue Moon Outdoor Adventures for a nighttime paddle tour on a standup paddle board or in a kayak that’s lit by the light of the silvery moon.
    Flamingo Gardens
    Day 5
    An Art and Flamingo-Filled Last Day
    This morning, get in one last shopping spree on Las Olas Boulevard, a shopper’s paradise with galleries, boutiques, and fashion houses. Stay for lunch at Wild Sea Oyster Bar & Grille, a chic and modern restaurant on one of the trendiest thoroughfares in Fort Lauderdale. A must-try dish is the cioppino with fresh fish, shrimp, and clams.  

    If you’re flying out or even driving to your next destination, save some time to visit Flamingo Gardens in Davie, just west of the airport. What better way to end a visit than with some pink-feathered friends? Stretch your legs at the botanical gardens and wildlife sanctuary that encompasses 60 acres and start making plans for your return visit.
