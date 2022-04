Day 1

Glamping in Gulf State Park

Begin your adventure with a night of glamping Gulf State Park’s Outpost Campsites offer canvas tents on raised wooden bases, allowing for an elevated way to rough it, along with bathrooms, a shower, and sinks. Start your adventure with a night of glamping. Gulf State Park’s Outpost Campsites offer canvas tents on raised wooden bases, allowing for an elevated way to rough it, along with bathrooms, a shower, and sinks. The sites are an easy 1.5-mile hike (or bring your bicycle or wagon) and include firewood, but no electricity—so you can truly unplug. Make sure to grab groceries at the Camp Store so you’re stocked up on cookout essentials for your night under the stars.Explore the park’s nine unique ecosystems by strolling or biking the nearly 30 miles of paved trails of Hugh S. Branyon Backcountry Trail . If you’d rather take to the water, you can swim or kayak in freshwater Lake Shelby, or fish along the Fishing and Education Pier —the largest pier in the Gulf of Mexico. If you’re in the mood for cycling, hit the trails on one of the park’s 50 free-to-rent bikes.For a less rustic stay, try Hotel Indigo , with a view of white sand beaches on one side and Gulf State Park on the other.