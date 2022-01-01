A Blissful Trip in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach

Immerse yourself in Alabama’s breathtaking coastal beauty at The Lodge at Gulf State Park, A Hilton Hotel
. Tucked in a 6,150-acre state park, this tranquil oasis is a model for sustainable tourism and preserving diverse ecosystems.
Take in magnificent views of the great outdoors from a spacious room or suite with elevated creature comforts, including plush allergen-free bedding. Join a guided Segway eco-tour or borrow complimentary bikes to get acquainted with the lay of the land, encompassing 28 miles of hiking and biking trails. Visit the Nature Center for an overview of local flora and fauna and the Interpretative Center, an impressive building generating its own water and energy supply.
When the day starts to wind down, soak up an awe-inspiring sunset and finely crafted cocktails at Perch
, a bar and terrace overlooking the sugary white sand. Share small plates by award-winning executive Chef James Balster, such as house-smoked pork belly and Spanish-style braised octopus.
If you prefer the beach, opt for a vacation rental like Turquoise Place
, which offers three-, four-, and five-bedroom condos. With plenty of space in an ample living room, a fully equipped kitchen, and an onsite fitness room, among other resort-style amenities, these comfortable accommodations are ideal for sitting back or staying active.