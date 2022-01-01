Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
Afar journeys logo
Original lt img 7424.jpg?1649178492?ixlib=rails 0.3
Get More Information
A Blissful Trip in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach
For a dreamy beach vacation like no other, the coastal Alabama communities of Gulf Shores and Orange Beach are some of the South’s best-kept secrets. If you’ve never visited this part of the country, you may be surprised to discover the fine, soft sand of its beaches hugging the warm Gulf of Mexico and the laidback charm of the lifestyle here. Stylish accommodations, rich biodiversity, and Gulf-to-table seafood—all with a dash of Southern hospitality—make for an accessible vacation spot filled with natural pleasures and modern amenities.
Original lodge lobby 010.jpg?1649178492?ixlib=rails 0.3
Trip Highlight
Sunset Cocktails at Perch
Just before dusk, settle into a table on the terrace of this restaurant set in Gulf State Park. Drink in the unspoiled view with finely crafted cocktails and small plates inspired by the Gulf and the land and using quality ingredients from local fishermen
Original gsobt logo spot vertical sm1.jpg?1649184635?ixlib=rails 0.3
Trip Designer
Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism
Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism is a go-to resource for visiting the Alabama Gulf Coast. Discover 32 miles of pristine, white-sand beaches, local restaurants, fun-filled activities, and incredible accommodations.
  • Original lodge lobby 010.jpg?1649178492?ixlib=rails 0.3
    Day 1
    Gulf Shores and Gulf State Park
    Immerse yourself in Alabama’s breathtaking coastal beauty at The Lodge at Gulf State Park, A Hilton Hotel. Tucked in a 6,150-acre state park, this tranquil oasis is a model for sustainable tourism and preserving diverse ecosystems. 

    Take in magnificent views of the great outdoors from a spacious room or suite with elevated creature comforts, including plush allergen-free bedding. Join a guided Segway eco-tour or borrow complimentary bikes to get acquainted with the lay of the land, encompassing 28 miles of hiking and biking trails. Visit the Nature Center for an overview of local flora and fauna and the Interpretative Center, an impressive building generating its own water and energy supply.

    When the day starts to wind down, soak up an awe-inspiring sunset and finely crafted cocktails at Perch, a bar and terrace overlooking the sugary white sand. Share small plates by award-winning executive Chef James Balster, such as house-smoked pork belly and Spanish-style braised octopus.

    If you prefer the beach, opt for a vacation rental like Turquoise Place, which offers three-, four-, and five-bedroom condos. With plenty of space in an ample living room, a fully equipped kitchen, and an onsite fitness room, among other resort-style amenities, these comfortable accommodations are ideal for sitting back or staying active.
  • Original pathway through trees.jpg?1649178492?ixlib=rails 0.3
    Day 2
    Exploring the Coast
    Charge up for the day at Roasted Oak, the lobby coffee shop that serves light bites and transitions into a wine bar at night. Set out for a leisurely drive along Alabama’s Coastal Connection Scenic Byway, stopping first at Bon Secour National Wildlife Refuge, where you can follow the three-mile Pine Beach Trail to serene sand dunes and a quiet beach.

    Next, visit the Fort Morgan State Historic Site, the onetime guardian of Mobile Bay, for a museum, living history program, and seasonal candlelight tours during summer. On the car-friendly, Mobile Bay Ferry, cross the bay to Dauphin Island and continue driving to the 65-acre Bellingrath Gardens and Home. Here, opulent rose gardens neighbor a low-lying Southern bayou filled with wildlife.

    Keep the breezy energy of the day going at dinnertime and head to Jesse’s Restaurant in Magnolia Springs. Housed in a historic, century-old building, this local culinary gem brims with small-town charm.
  • Original sunset pic.jpg?1649178492?ixlib=rails 0.3
    Day 3
    Orange Beach
    Today is all about Gulf Shores’ neighbor, Orange Beach. Get your bearings with a bird’s-eye view on any of several helicopter tours offered in the area like the Hang Ten helicopter tour. Glide over the emerald coastline on a 50-minute, private Romance Tour, soaring over sights like Perdido Pass between Alabama Point and Florida Point on the Perdido River, and Gulf Islands National Seashore.

    Curate the perfect end to the day with Chef’s Table, a multicourse dining experience at The Wharf. Local chef David Pan will prepare a multicourse tasting menu experience with wine pairings.
  • Original 2010 10 03 charterfishing 0657.jpg?1649178492?ixlib=rails 0.3
    Day 4
    In the Air or On the Water
    If you love the feeling of flying high in the air, be the pilot of your own adventure with a Discovery Flight introductory lesson for 20, 40, or 60 minutes in a gyroplane, an aircraft that lifts off using a spinning rotor. You could also take to the skies in a hot-air balloon for another unforgettable experience.

    Or, with several well-equipped marinas, Orange Beach is also a vibrant hub for boating, fishing, and water sports. Embark on a deep-sea excursion with Intimidator Sport Fishing Charter and a professional crew.

    Before the day is over, head to the Flora-Bama Lounge, Package & Oyster Bar, a legendary local roadhouse straddling the state line and known for its live music and events. For dinner, get your fill of fresh Gulf seafood with Creole flair at Louisiana Lagniappe, a casual waterfront restaurant cherished by locals and visitors for jambalaya, blackened shrimp, and étouffée, among other specialties.
  • Original cc no. 6 gulfshores july08 355.jpg?1649178492?ixlib=rails 0.3
    Day 5
    Gulf Shores and Orange Beach
    End your trip to Gulf Shores and Orange Beach with more relaxed outdoor activities. Spend a few hours on one of the area’s excellent golf courses playing under blue skies and manicured greens with a fresh Gulf breeze or simply unwind on the beach and collect pretty shells in the soft sand.

    Linger over a late-afternoon bottle of wine that evolves into early dinner at Sunset Cork Room, an award-winning wine bar and restaurant in Gulf Shores, open from 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Or toast your last night at Carver’s Steakhouse in Orange Beach with a modern spin on surf and turf featuring wood-fired steak, coastal seafood, aged wines, and fine whiskeys.
Get More Information