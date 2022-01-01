A Blissful Trip in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach

For a dreamy beach vacation like no other, the coastal Alabama communities of Gulf Shores and Orange Beach are some of the South’s best-kept secrets. If you’ve never visited this part of the country, you may be surprised to discover the fine, soft sand of its beaches hugging the warm Gulf of Mexico and the laidback charm of the lifestyle here. Stylish accommodations, rich biodiversity, and Gulf-to-table seafood—all with a dash of Southern hospitality—make for an accessible vacation spot filled with natural pleasures and modern amenities.