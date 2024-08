The Ideal Weeklong Southern Beach Trip for Families

Ranging from sand dunes to pine-oak forests, the 7,000-acre Bon Secour National Wildlife Refuge is an oasis for migratory songbirds, endangered wildlife, and unique native plant life. The name means “safe harbor” in French and that’s exactly what this easy-to-access park offers to flora, fauna, and visitors. Four trails include raised boardwalks so you can linger a little longer without disturbing the wildlife. Guided walks get you up to speed on the native sea turtle program, resident alligators, and birds.Head west to the historic Fort Morgan , a guardian of Mobile Bay since 1834 and strategic defense site since Civil War days. Active throughout the Spanish-American War and World Wars I and II, you can tour the fort and museum that features authentic weapons, uniforms, letters, and soldiers’ personal effects. Birdwatchers alert: this crucial stopover for spring and fall neotropical migrating birds has been designated one of the “One Hundred Globally Important Bird Areas” by the American Bird Conservancy.Just minutes away, the colorful and carefree Tacky Jack’s 2 provides waterfront and fun family dining on their wooden deck. The waterside hangout, part of a local chain that’s been a staple for more than 40 years, serves popular dishes like piled-high “Mexican Garbage Nachos.”