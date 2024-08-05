The Ideal Weeklong Southern Beach Trip for Families

A 32-mile stretch of impossibly white, sandy beaches along Alabama’s coast is home to the beach towns of Gulf Shores and Orange Beach, separated by the stunning, protected Gulf State Park. It’s tranquil and feels remote here as a beaming sun settles high in the sky above sparkling crystalline waters, pelicans glide overhead in neat “V” formations, and the curve of the soft shoreline stretches into the distance. But there’s ample excitement to fill this week-long itinerary too. Think kayaking among dolphins, zipping down waterslides from a pontoon boat, and biking through scenic landscapes. Top it all off with fresh-caught local seafood at a family-friendly restaurant for a dreamy all-ages beach trip.
Day 1:Visit a Train Museum and See Alligators Up Close
To fully immerse yourself and your family in the laid-back coastal vibe of Alabama’s beaches, opt for a serene vacation rental. Choose from a host of well-appointed condos and beach homes with space for boisterous youngsters and the comforts of home.
Start off your family adventures by stepping back in time at the Foley Railroad Museum and Model Train Exhibit. Set within a 1909 railroad depot, the retro locomotive exhibit features .25 miles of model railroad track with three operating double-track routes. Lunch at Wolf Bay, a family-owned Gulf Coast tradition known for its high-quality, fresh seafood that celebrates the flavors of Alabama’s Gulf Coast and local ambiance.
At Alligator Alley, 10 minutes north, check out a 13-foot alligator named Captain Crunch, vying for your attention along with hundreds of his alligator pals. Walk the elevated pier through the cypress swamp and observe the local wildlife. From the boardwalk, kids can watch the alligators in their natural environment and even feed them.
Day 2:Try Watersports and Art Classes in Orange Beach
From Orange Beach Marina, boat, paddleboard, or glass-bottom kayak your way through the Gulf and connected backcountry waterways of Wolf Bay within arm’s reach of majestic marine life, including dolphins. For a bigger splash, try parasailing or rent a pontoon boat with a waterslide. There’s also a swashbuckling dolphin voyage aboard a pirate ship that helps you brush up on your pirate lingo beyond “ahoy matey” along the way.
Take a cultural break and spring your budding artists loose at the Coastal Arts Center of Orange Beach. Featuring the Hot Shop, the state’s only public-access glass-blowing studio, look out for Live Glass Blowing events for a rare opportunity to watch glass artists at work. Stop in at the Clay Gallery to design your own pottery pieces.
The easygoing atmosphere at Doc’s Seafood Shack & Oyster Bar is a big draw for families. Serving up seafood since 1983, their tantalizing “sho’nuff” menu includes seafood gumbo, fried shrimp, fresh seafood platters, and creative choices for kids.
Round out your day with something high-octane at Adventure Island. Indoor neon putt-putt, bumper boats, go-karts, laser tag, and arcade games await, and evening events center around a five-story, erupting volcano.
Day 3:Go to Pensacola’s Naval Museum
Let your spirits and imaginations soar in Pensacola at the National Naval Aviation Museum. The institution features an impressive 300,000 square feet of display space and more than 150 lovingly restored aircraft. Share free history lessons with the kids thanks to complimentary museum admission. (IMAX movies are an additional charge.)
Hungry? Enjoy the relaxed Orange Beach way of life at Tiki & Raw Bar by Barometer. Take in views of Terry Cove and Perdido from its open-air deck while savoring casual offerings including a delicious grill menu and classic kid-friendly meals.
Overlooking scenic Wolf Bay, the peaceful Orange Beach Waterfront Park has paved walking paths, a lighted kid’s playground, and seven covered picnic pavilions with grills. Bring your camera to capture the perfect Gulf sunset from the 400-foot fishing pier.
Day 4:Check Out Alabama’s Wildlife and History
Ranging from sand dunes to pine-oak forests, the 7,000-acre Bon Secour National Wildlife Refuge is an oasis for migratory songbirds, endangered wildlife, and unique native plant life. The name means “safe harbor” in French and that’s exactly what this easy-to-access park offers to flora, fauna, and visitors. Four trails include raised boardwalks so you can linger a little longer without disturbing the wildlife. Guided walks get you up to speed on the native sea turtle program, resident alligators, and birds.
Head west to the historic Fort Morgan, a guardian of Mobile Bay since 1834 and strategic defense site since Civil War days. Active throughout the Spanish-American War and World Wars I and II, you can tour the fort and museum that features authentic weapons, uniforms, letters, and soldiers’ personal effects. Birdwatchers alert: this crucial stopover for spring and fall neotropical migrating birds has been designated one of the “One Hundred Globally Important Bird Areas” by the American Bird Conservancy.
Just minutes away, the colorful and carefree Tacky Jack’s 2 provides waterfront and fun family dining on their wooden deck. The waterside hangout, part of a local chain that’s been a staple for more than 40 years, serves popular dishes like piled-high “Mexican Garbage Nachos.”
Day 5:Head to the Zoo and Waterpark
The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo is “The Little Zoo That Could” with more than 500 animals, from alligators and wallabies to tigers and kangaroos. Elevated viewing decks provide unobstructed views, and the reptile house, aviary, and petting zoo are hits with kids and grown-ups alike. Make memories by hand-feeding a giraffe and even arranging a personal Animal Encounter with tiger cubs, joeys, sloths, and lemurs.
Just 10 minutes south, Waterville USA is a 20-acre water and amusement park in Gulf Shores. Test your own courage on a white-knuckle roller coaster ride and with surfing fun at the Flowrider.
Come dinnertime, few family spots beat LuLu’s at the Homeport Marina. Located on the Intracoastal Waterway, the celebrated eatery features live music, stay-and-play activities for the kids (including a ropes course and arcade), plus from-scratch options dreamed up by owner Lucy Buffett (sister to Jimmy) herself.
Day 6:Ride the Ferris Wheel in Orange Beach
There’s always something happening at The Wharf, a family-friendly entertainment complex featuring one-of-a-kind dining, boutique shopping, and a variety of activities and events. Attractions include a Ferris wheel, escape rooms, mini-golf, arcades, a 10,000-seat amphitheater, the Water Plunge, and the Adventure Zone. The Wharf’s marina is ideal for boat rentals and dolphin and sunset cruises.
For sweet delights, try the Sugar Shack & Cafe’s one-off specialty candies and ice cream. The counter-service spot features a menu of casual eats too, from funnel cake fries and fried pickles to chicken and waffles and cheeseburgers.
Day 7:Bike Backcountry Trails
The Hugh S. Branyon Backcountry Trail lets families explore the Gulf’s nine unique ecosystems on a 26-trail, 28-mile system that connects Orange Beach, Gulf Shores, and Gulf State Park. Steeped in folklore and local legend, many parts of the trail were used by the area’s Indigenous people, as well as explorers and settlers.
One route (of seven winding, paved trails) guides you past a picnic pavilion, Boulder Park, and a butterfly garden—not to mention all the wonders of nature itself. The bike program allows you to borrow a bike for up to three hours and fully explore the bike trail system for free.
Located in the heart of Gulf State Park, Woodside serves dishes like blackened tuna tacos with avocado mash alongside games in its backyard and live music. Toast to your trip in the dining room, screened porch, or under an oak tree’s shade.
