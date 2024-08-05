The Ideal Weeklong Southern Beach Trip for Families

A 32-mile stretch of impossibly white, sandy beaches along Alabama’s coast is home to the beach towns of Gulf Shores and Orange Beach, separated by the stunning, protected Gulf State Park. It’s tranquil and feels remote here as a beaming sun settles high in the sky above sparkling crystalline waters, pelicans glide overhead in neat “V” formations, and the curve of the soft shoreline stretches into the distance. But there’s ample excitement to fill this week-long itinerary too. Think kayaking among dolphins, zipping down waterslides from a pontoon boat, and biking through scenic landscapes. Top it all off with fresh-caught local seafood at a family-friendly restaurant for a dreamy all-ages beach trip.