A 4-Day Itinerary for Food Lovers in Alabama’s Beaches

No trip to the Gulf is complete without some fresh-from-the-dock seafood. Pick up your daily catch, specialty meats, seasonings, and more good eats from the open-air seafood market, Billy’s Seafood , a Gulf Shores staple since 1975. Blalock Seafood & Specialty Market is renowned for their delectable Gulf shrimp. Find Royal Red shrimp at Aquila Seafood and fresh shrimp, oysters, live crabs, and more at the iconic Safe Harbour Seafood . Both have been in the fish business for more than 30 years.For those looking for prepared food, you have an abundance of options too. From crab and crayfish to alligator sausage, quintessential ocean fare is on offer at the family-owned and -operated Lartigue’s Fresh & Steamed Seafood including their fresh steamed seafood to go.Once you’re all stocked up, enjoy an in-house, hand-crafted beer at Big Beach Brewing Company with lunch from their weekend food trucks. Or come prepared with your own picnic using all the goods you picked up earlier in the day. There’s nothing quite like savoring delicious seafood, knowing the ingredients to pull it all together came from local purveyors just a few blocks away.