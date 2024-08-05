A 4-Day Itinerary for Food Lovers in Alabama’s Beaches

Beyond the miles of white-sand beaches along coastal Alabama, perhaps the best reason to visit this lesser-known destination is the food. From just-caught seafood to the influence of the South’s culinary heritage, Gulf Coast restaurants serve up delicious meals alongside seamless Southern hospitality and panoramic waterfront sunsets. Plus, distinctive food experiences like “Cook Your Catch” spots and food trails await in The Gulf Shores and Orange Beach region.
Day 1:Follow Alabama’s Coastal Food Trails
Conveniently located in Orange Beach, Perdido Beach Resort has all the amenities to make your escape a true delight. Relaxing pools, tennis courts, a fitness center, private beach access, and exquisite dining provide what you need to simply unplug and unwind.
Craving more? Eat, tour, and explore on a culinary tour-de-force like no other when you follow local food trails. Dig in and take your pick from choices like the Bushwhacker Trail, where you’ll sample the signature frozen drink of the area made using creamy ingredients like crème de cacao and ice cream. The Oyster Trail guides you to various preparations, from po’boys to baked Mexican Oysters. Along the Mardi Gras Trail, try a King Cake Iced Coffee, seasonal ale, boudin balls with pepper jack, and more. Each trail offers immersive, meet-and-greet experiences filled with food that relate the story of this coast’s rich history and culture.
Day 2:Check Out Top Spots for the Very Freshest Seafood
No trip to the Gulf is complete without some fresh-from-the-dock seafood. Pick up your daily catch, specialty meats, seasonings, and more good eats from the open-air seafood market, Billy’s Seafood, a Gulf Shores staple since 1975. Blalock Seafood & Specialty Market is renowned for their delectable Gulf shrimp. Find Royal Red shrimp at Aquila Seafood and fresh shrimp, oysters, live crabs, and more at the iconic Safe Harbour Seafood. Both have been in the fish business for more than 30 years.
For those looking for prepared food, you have an abundance of options too. From crab and crayfish to alligator sausage, quintessential ocean fare is on offer at the family-owned and -operated Lartigue’s Fresh & Steamed Seafood, including their fresh steamed seafood to go.
Once you’re all stocked up, enjoy an in-house, hand-crafted beer at Big Beach Brewing Company with lunch from their weekend food trucks. Or come prepared with your own picnic using all the goods you picked up earlier in the day. There’s nothing quite like savoring delicious seafood, knowing the ingredients to pull it all together came from local purveyors just a few blocks away.
Day 3:Enjoy Casual Restaurants in Orange Beach and Gulf Shores
Start off the beaten path at Cosmo’s Restaurant & Bar. Its menu highlights gluten-free options, including appetizers, salads, entrees, sides, and sushi. The award-winning Original Oyster House in Gulf Shores also has an entire menu dedicated to gluten-free dining.
Lunch and linger at a locally owned spot, King Neptune’s Seafood Restaurant, which has been serving up fresh seafood daily for 25 years. Another option is Sea N Suds. From brunch to sundown, the restaurant invites you to just come as you are. Its no-fuss beach shack pairs fresh seafood and comforting classics with a stunning view of the Gulf. A lip-smacking lineup of seafood and sides at DeSoto’s Seafood Kitchen hits the spot if you’re feeling peckish between meals.
Further afield, take a 20-minute road trip for dinner to Jesse’s on the Bay just in time to catch sweeping views of the emerald water as the sun slowly sets. Refuel on wet-aged steaks, fresh local seafood, signature entrees, and an extensive wine and cocktail menu.
Day 4:Hook and Cook to Dine on Your Very Own Catch of the Day
Book a fishing excursion and you might just land some delicious Gulf seafood. But what next? Simply head over to a local restaurant that will prepare a meal to order using your catch. You can enjoy the fruits of your fishing at any number of participating Cook Your Catch restaurants.
In Orange Beach, you could opt for your hotel restaurant Latitude 30, which overlooks the Gulf. Or try Ginny Lane Bar & Grill and GT’s on the Bay for more waterfront dining. Fans of Italian will want to visit Villaggio Grille. Gulf Shores Steamer is known for its award-winning seafood and you can savor your meal with live music at OSO at Bear Point Harbor.
In Gulf Shores, Cook Your Catch options include Tacky Jacks, a laid-back local hangout with super friendly staff and patio dining, as well as the casual, family-run Mikee’s Seafood. Topping off your trip at any of these establishments by enjoying what you reeled in earlier that day is a perfect way to end your food-filled adventure on Alabama’s beaches.
