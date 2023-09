Immerse Yourself in the Rich Arts and Culture of Toronto

Check into The Drake Hotel , a stylish hub of art and design that’s also a favorite among local creative types in the boho Queen Street West neighborhood. Explore the property’s boundary-pushing exhibitions and live entertainment , from DJs on the rooftop to poetry readings at Drake Underground , a lounge and performance space.Kick off your trip at the Museum of Contemporary Art Toronto , a museum and art gallery that believes museums can be culturally and socially useful by fostering active dialogue and celebrating inclusiveness. MOCA’s current exhibition,, incorporates augmented reality throughout some of Toronto’s public parks, guiding guests through virtual art and nature while addressing themes on the environment, sustainability, technology, and more.Across town at the world-renowned Aga Khan Museum , North America’s first museum dedicated exclusively to Islamic arts, start with a feast of cantaloupe gazpacho, green harissa shrimp kebab, and eggplant stew with dill labneh at the onsite restaurant Diwan . Next, tour the jaw-dropping building, designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Fumihiko Maki, and its collection of ancient jewelry, textile, books, and artwork.At dinner, Sofia in Yorkville will satisfy your eye as well as your palate. Admire an in-house gallery of international artists such as Banksy and Jean-Michel Basquiat while dining on seasonal Italian antipasti and pasta. Keep the party going with drinks at Cry Baby Gallery , a playful speakeasy that fuses street art and mixology.