Immerse Yourself in the Rich Arts and Culture of Toronto

Filled with museums, stunning architecture, vibrant galleries, and design-forward restaurants, Toronto sets itself apart as a top culture destination and an unforgettable vacation for art aficionados. Discover how this diverse city offers an impressive array of sites and experiences for creative-minded travelers, whether you want to explore colorful street murals, learn about the history of footwear, or visit the largest museum in Canada—all while staying at The Drake Hotel, a boutique hotel with curated local art. This three-day itinerary makes the most of every moment for an inspiring Toronto getaway.