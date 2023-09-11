Make the Most of a Long Weekend in LGBTQ+ Toronto

Known as an inclusive, highly diverse city, Toronto welcomes LGBTQ+ travelers with open arms. Canada’s largest city proudly embraces its many different communities, including its thriving LGBTQ+ neighborhoods and queer-owned businesses like stylish boutiques, cozy cafés, and eclectic restaurants celebrating individuality and creativity. Whether reveling in the city’s thrilling nightlife, browsing its shops, or spending a day at the beach, Toronto promises an ideal long weekend escape for LGBTQ+ visitors and those who want to support the local community.