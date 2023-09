Make the Most of a Long Weekend in LGBTQ+ Toronto

Start your day with a tranquil breakfast at Lox & Schmear , a charming eatery known for its delectable bagel-centric dishes. The menu spans classic smoked salmon with cream cheese to unexpected choices like avocado and pickled onions.Spend a leisurely day at Hanlan’s Point Beach , a clothing-optional spot on the western side of the Toronto Islands with beautiful views of Lake Ontario and the city skyline. It’s a popular destination for those who enjoy a more naturist-friendly beach experience.Transition from day to night with a visit to La Bartola , another queer-owned establishment, where chef Ivan Castro infuses the vibrancy of México City into the restaurant’s ambiance, even while exclusively featuring meat-free Mexican dishes like black sesame tostadas and purple corn tacos.For a grand finale, end the evening with a glass of wine (the list is mainly from Portugal and France) at Miss Pippa’s , a combination cafe, bar, flower shop, and boutique.