Savor Delicious Food in Toronto, One of the World’s Most Diverse Cities

Food enthusiasts should look no further than Toronto, a city renowned for its impressive choice of international cuisines, for the ultimate culinary-fueled trip. For a gourmet adventure, explore MICHELIN-starred restaurants pushing the boundaries of gastronomy and savor the warm charm of casual eateries serving modern twists on Canadian cuisine. Then top it all off with innovative cocktails and panoramic views at one of the city’s many rooftop bars. This four-day itinerary takes travelers through diverse neighborhoods, specialty shops, bustling markets, and restaurants of every variety to experience the best flavors Toronto offers. The choices are practically endless, but wherever you choose to go, Toronto delivers on its promise of an epicurean adventure.
Itinerary
Day 1Celebrate Your Arrival in Toronto with Dinner and Drinks
This evening, prepare for an unforgettable dinner with impeccable service at Alo, a Michelin-starred gem pushing the boundaries of cuisine. Under the direction of chef Patrick Kriss, the kitchen masterfully blends European and Asian influences in a single tasting menu, featuring dishes such as creamy Koshihikari risotto and Dover sole with caviar beurre blanc.
As the night unfolds, venture to BarChef, a cocktail bar celebrated for its artistic approach to mixology. Elaborate cocktails like a Coconut & Absinthe Sour or Coffee & Spruce Mai Thai make for a singular drinking experience in a chic setting.
Day 2Experience Toronto’s Local Flavors
Next on the agenda is the Signature Tour at Reid’s Distillery, where you’ll come away with newfound knowledge about the intricacies of distillation and craftsmanship behind spirits. Upon arrival, you’re greeted with a gin and tonic before learning more about the production of Reid’s gins and exploring the inner workings of the distillery. The experience culminates in a tasting session of Reid’s botanicals and individual distillates, followed by a guided gin and tonic flight showcasing Reid’s Signature, Citrus, and Spiced Gins. Conclude your tour with a cocktail from Reid’s Distillery menu, savored in the relaxed lounge setting.
More drinks, like the Dirty Little Secret with pisco and lime, and stunning skyline views await at the rooftop bar at The Broadview. Then dine on dishes that fuse Asian and Canadian flavors at Lake Inez, a notable restaurant with distinctive, Asian-inspired menu items that change regularly, like a deconstructed Crab Rangoon and tempura striped bass.
Day 3Tour Toronto Culinary Gems
Then it’s off to the Cheese Boutique, a gourmet cheese shop offering an extensive selection of fine cheeses, charcuterie, and specialty food items. The tour, led by a knowledgeable cheese specialist, takes you to the vault, which is the beating heart of this establishment. It also guides you through a tasting of several cheeses and concludes at Bottega Bakery Cafe for a coffee or tea and pastry.
Leave room for authentic Spanish tapas like ham croquettes and grilled octopus at Bar Raval. The intricate wooden interior, adorned with graceful curves and carvings, mirrors the style of Antoni Gaudí's architectural works in Barcelona. Then end your night with a round of frozen fino sherry coladas or white lotus spritzes at the Drake Hotel bar. If you’re lucky, you might even catch some live entertainment there.
Day 4Hit Toronto’s Distillery District
Conclude your culinary odyssey with dinner at Fat Pasha. The notable restaurant does Middle Eastern and Mediterranean cuisine with a modern twist and consistently impresses with dishes like fried halloumi sticks and sea bream with caponata. Toast to your delicious culinary adventure in Toronto.