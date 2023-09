Savor Delicious Food in Toronto, One of the World’s Most Diverse Cities

Rise to an authentic local breakfast with a peameal bacon sandwich at Carousel Bakery , housed in the St. Lawrence Market , a busy marketplace that dates to the 19th century in Toronto’s center. A Canadian classic consisting of a crispy pork loin rolled in cornmeal and served on a bun, the sandwich is a popular local treat. Then browse the market’s local vendors and their abundance of fresh produce, artisanal foods, gourmet products, and culinary delights.Next on the agenda is the Signature Tour at Reid’s Distillery , where you’ll come away with newfound knowledge about the intricacies of distillation and craftsmanship behind spirits. Upon arrival, you’re greeted with a gin and tonic before learning more about the production of Reid’s gins and exploring the inner workings of the distillery. The experience culminates in a tasting session of Reid’s botanicals and individual distillates, followed by a guided gin and tonic flight showcasing Reid’s Signature, Citrus, and Spiced Gins. Conclude your tour with a cocktail from Reid’s Distillery menu, savored in the relaxed lounge setting.More drinks, like the Dirty Little Secret with pisco and lime, and stunning skyline views await at the rooftop bar at The Broadview . Then dine on dishes that fuse Asian and Canadian flavors at Lake Inez , a notable restaurant with distinctive, Asian-inspired menu items that change regularly, like a deconstructed Crab Rangoon and tempura striped bass.