What to Do in Toronto? Enjoy These Delightful One-of-a-Kind Experiences

Perched on the scenic shores of Lake Ontario, Toronto is a scenic city with an abundance of fascinating attractions that appeal to every interest. This five-day itinerary takes you through every corner of Canada’s largest city to take in stunning panoramas from the iconic CN Tower, marvel at the wildlife at the renowned Toronto Zoo, and watch a live science experiment demonstration at the Ontario Science Centre. With its blend of cultural and historic sites, urban adventures, and world-class museums, among many other things to do, Toronto provides nonstop action for all who visit.
ItineraryPLAN YOUR TRIP
Day 1Take in Toronto’s Landscape
Once you arrive in Toronto, check into The Fairmont Royal York located downtown. A landmark since opening in 1929, it’s hosted dignitaries and celebrities and the recently revitalized guest rooms offer elegance and comfort in a historic setting. After settling in, walk a few minutes along Front Street to arrive at the Hockey Hall of Fame, which traces the sport’s history through artifact displays and interactive exhibits, including hands-on experiences with the Stanley Cup.
After that, stroll north along Bay Street to reach the Toronto Sign in Nathan Phillips Square. With its colorful illuminated letters, this emblem of the city has become a popular spot for visitors to take photos. Its central location, ability to change colors for events and holidays, and interactivity have made it a crucial part of Toronto’s visual identity.
Enjoy the evening at Pai, a highly acclaimed restaurant in Toronto known for its authentic and flavorful Thai cuisine. Helmed by Chef Nuit Regular, the restaurant’s menu features traditional dishes from Northern Thailand, like sweet grilled pork skewers and Gaeng Massaman Curry with peanuts and tamarind.
After that, stroll north along Bay Street to reach the Toronto Sign in Nathan Phillips Square. With its colorful illuminated letters, this emblem of the city has become a popular spot for visitors to take photos. Its central location, ability to change colors for events and holidays, and interactivity have made it a crucial part of Toronto’s visual identity.
Enjoy the evening at Pai, a highly acclaimed restaurant in Toronto known for its authentic and flavorful Thai cuisine. Helmed by Chef Nuit Regular, the restaurant’s menu features traditional dishes from Northern Thailand, like sweet grilled pork skewers and Gaeng Massaman Curry with peanuts and tamarind.
Day 2See Toronto’s Aquarium and CN Tower
Set out for a day of fun as you visit Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada, home to upwards of 20,000 marine animals. Highlights of this interactive aquarium include an extensive jellyfish exhibit, giant lobsters, stingray touch pools, and live dive shows.
Next door, you’ll find the CN Tower, which defines Toronto’s skyline and is perhaps Canada’s most recognizable and celebrated icon. Standing at 1,815 feet tall, the CN Tower is the western hemisphere’s tallest free-standing structure, featuring observation decks with panoramic views.
In the evening, dine at Michelin-starred Edulis Restaurant, celebrated for its commitment to seasonal and locally sourced ingredients and focus on Mediterranean and Spanish flavors. Known for its intimate environment, the reservation-only establishment has an ever-evolving menu with a strong focus on seafood, vegetables, and wild mushrooms.
Next door, you’ll find the CN Tower, which defines Toronto’s skyline and is perhaps Canada’s most recognizable and celebrated icon. Standing at 1,815 feet tall, the CN Tower is the western hemisphere’s tallest free-standing structure, featuring observation decks with panoramic views.
In the evening, dine at Michelin-starred Edulis Restaurant, celebrated for its commitment to seasonal and locally sourced ingredients and focus on Mediterranean and Spanish flavors. Known for its intimate environment, the reservation-only establishment has an ever-evolving menu with a strong focus on seafood, vegetables, and wild mushrooms.
Day 3The Vibrant Hub of Toronto
After breakfast, go through downtown Toronto to experience Yonge-Dundas Square, often called the “Times Square of Toronto.” With its large LED screens, it serves as a destination for entertainment, shopping, and community gatherings.
Directly across the street, you’ll find Little Canada, where you can experience Canada’s beauty in intricate detail. This charming attraction depicts a miniature version of Canada. Visitors can explore the entire country’s varied landscapes, cultures, and stories in a condensed form through intricately detailed models, lighting effects, and interactive displays.
This evening you’ll savor the cuisine at Shoushin, a highly regarded Japanese omakase restaurant with a Michelin star. Renowned for its authentic and meticulous approach to sushi, the restaurant offers an omakase dining experience where skilled chefs design personalized multicourse meals using the finest seasonal ingredients.
Directly across the street, you’ll find Little Canada, where you can experience Canada’s beauty in intricate detail. This charming attraction depicts a miniature version of Canada. Visitors can explore the entire country’s varied landscapes, cultures, and stories in a condensed form through intricately detailed models, lighting effects, and interactive displays.
This evening you’ll savor the cuisine at Shoushin, a highly regarded Japanese omakase restaurant with a Michelin star. Renowned for its authentic and meticulous approach to sushi, the restaurant offers an omakase dining experience where skilled chefs design personalized multicourse meals using the finest seasonal ingredients.
Day 4Toronto History
This morning you’ll cross the street from the hotel and enter Union Station, downtown Toronto’s historic transportation hub. The impressive structure houses an always-bustling atmosphere and a plethora of shops and dining options. It also remains a vital transportation hub that seamlessly connects various modes of travel, including trains, buses, and subways.
You can ride Line 1 of the subway from the station to Black Creek Pioneer Village. This immersive open-air museum recreates life in 19th-century rural Ontario. Visitors can see more than 40 heritage buildings, interact with costumed interpreters, and experience early Canadian settlers’ daily activities and traditions. The village provides an educational and historical experience, showcasing the history, architecture, and way of life of the past.
In the evening, dine at Richmond Station, a restaurant in downtown Toronto with a commitment to sustainable dining. The restaurant takes a farm-to-fork approach, using seasonal ingredients from local producers to produce dishes such as butter-poached halibut with braised artichokes, garden squash, cherry tomatoes, and bouillabaisse sauce or sheep’s milk ricotta agnolotti with snap peas.
You can ride Line 1 of the subway from the station to Black Creek Pioneer Village. This immersive open-air museum recreates life in 19th-century rural Ontario. Visitors can see more than 40 heritage buildings, interact with costumed interpreters, and experience early Canadian settlers’ daily activities and traditions. The village provides an educational and historical experience, showcasing the history, architecture, and way of life of the past.
In the evening, dine at Richmond Station, a restaurant in downtown Toronto with a commitment to sustainable dining. The restaurant takes a farm-to-fork approach, using seasonal ingredients from local producers to produce dishes such as butter-poached halibut with braised artichokes, garden squash, cherry tomatoes, and bouillabaisse sauce or sheep’s milk ricotta agnolotti with snap peas.
Day 5The Toronto Zoo and Ontario Science Centre
Prepare yourself for a full final day ahead in Toronto. First stop? The Toronto Zoo. You can see a Sumatran orangutan and tiger, gorillas, and Grizzly bears among the upwards of 5,000 animals from around the globe. Learn about diverse ecosystems like the African savanna and Canadian tundra with guided tours, a drive-thru safari, and a comprehensive walking map.
Further ignite your curiosity with live science demonstrations and more than 500 interactive exhibits at the Ontario Science Centre, which encourages hands-on learning and discovery across various scientific disciplines, from astronomy to biology. Or experience a thrilling film on a giant screen inside Ontario’s only IMAX® Dome theatre.
Before bidding farewell to Toronto, head to Reyna on King in the evening for a Mediterranean-inspired culinary extravaganza. The restaurant serves grilled meats, flavorful craft cocktails, and original takes on classic meze, such as lamb baklava and halloumi cheese souvlaki.
Further ignite your curiosity with live science demonstrations and more than 500 interactive exhibits at the Ontario Science Centre, which encourages hands-on learning and discovery across various scientific disciplines, from astronomy to biology. Or experience a thrilling film on a giant screen inside Ontario’s only IMAX® Dome theatre.
Before bidding farewell to Toronto, head to Reyna on King in the evening for a Mediterranean-inspired culinary extravaganza. The restaurant serves grilled meats, flavorful craft cocktails, and original takes on classic meze, such as lamb baklava and halloumi cheese souvlaki.