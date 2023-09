What to Do in Toronto? Enjoy These Delightful One-of-a-Kind Experiences

Once you arrive in Toronto, check into The Fairmont Royal York located downtown. A landmark since opening in 1929, it’s hosted dignitaries and celebrities and the recently revitalized guest rooms offer elegance and comfort in a historic setting. After settling in, walk a few minutes along Front Street to arrive at the Hockey Hall of Fame , which traces the sport’s history through artifact displays and interactive exhibits, including hands-on experiences with the Stanley Cup.After that, stroll north along Bay Street to reach the Toronto Sign in Nathan Phillips Square. With its colorful illuminated letters, this emblem of the city has become a popular spot for visitors to take photos. Its central location, ability to change colors for events and holidays, and interactivity have made it a crucial part of Toronto’s visual identity.Enjoy the evening at Pai , a highly acclaimed restaurant in Toronto known for its authentic and flavorful Thai cuisine. Helmed by Chef Nuit Regular, the restaurant’s menu features traditional dishes from Northern Thailand, like sweet grilled pork skewers and Gaeng Massaman Curry with peanuts and tamarind.