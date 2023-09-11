What to Do in Toronto? Enjoy These Delightful One-of-a-Kind Experiences

Perched on the scenic shores of Lake Ontario, Toronto is a scenic city with an abundance of fascinating attractions that appeal to every interest. This five-day itinerary takes you through every corner of Canada’s largest city to take in stunning panoramas from the iconic CN Tower, marvel at the wildlife at the renowned Toronto Zoo, and watch a live science experiment demonstration at the Ontario Science Centre. With its blend of cultural and historic sites, urban adventures, and world-class museums, among many other things to do, Toronto provides nonstop action for all who visit.