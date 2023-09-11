Explore the Best of the Outdoors and Eco-Friendly Culture in Toronto

Among the best things about Toronto, is how it’s so well-connected to the natural world, and overall more eco-conscious than most urban centers, in addition to being Canada’s largest and most populous city. You’ll discover a variety of lush green spaces, as well as expansive urban parks, beaches, and islands that are a short drive or ferry ride away. From biking across Humber Bay Arch Bridge and birdwatching at Ashbridges Bay Park to hiking at Scarborough Bluffs and taking a dip in Lake Ontario, this three-day itinerary will help you enjoy the outdoors while visiting a dynamic and eco-friendly metropolis. Plus, throughout it all, you’ll get a taste of the sustainably minded way of life here.