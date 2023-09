Explore the Best of the Outdoors and Eco-Friendly Culture in Toronto

Check into 1 Hotel Toronto , a sustainable property inspired by nature, including neighboring Lake Ontario. Built using local and reclaimed materials, such as timber and driftwood from Toronto’s own backyard, it’s an ideal place for an eco-conscious stay. Hotel guests are welcome to borrow a bike or a fully electric Audi e-tron to explore all the city has to offer while minimizing their footprint.Begin your adventure by taking the ferry over to the Toronto Islands , a group of 15 islands off the mainland. Interconnected by pathways and bridges, the islands are easy to explore by hopping from one island to the next, and the canals in between offer excellent canoeing, kayaking, and fishing. Get some sun on the islands’ four beaches, stop by Gibraltar Point Lighthouse, which dates to 1808, and dine alfresco surrounded by flowers on the patio of The Island Cafe Head back to shore to High Park , a 400-acre wilderness that’s accessible right from the subway system. Roughly two-thirds of High Park remains in its natural state, making it dreamy for hiking and wildlife watching. You’ll also find a zoo, tennis courts, ice skating rinks in the winter, playgrounds, and a plethora of gorgeously manicured gardens.Nearby, Humber Bay Arch Bridge, created as part of Martin Goodman Trail, offers both pedestrians and cyclists stellar views of the skyline and Lake Ontario. Earn your supper by zipping along the pathway. Then dig into a mushroom Caesar salad with potato crumble and a burger made with dry-aged Esker Ontario beef at The Dog & Tiger , a restaurant and bar dedicated to using regional, ethical ingredients.